HPV Vaccine: Protecting Against Cancer Through Prevention

by Diana Velasquez-Fuentes

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a virus that has been linked to several cancers. However, there is a vaccine that can help prevent HPV infection, and it is important to consider why you or your child should receive the vaccine.

What is HPV and the HPV vaccine?

HPV is a virus that commonly infects the anus, cervix, and skin. Certain strains of this virus can later develop into cancers in those areas. HPV is transmitted through genital contact and does not typically present with symptoms. However, some people may develop genital warts (3).

The HPV vaccine is a series of shots typically given during the teenage years to prevent HPV infection. The current vaccine uses a surface protein of the virus to trigger an immunological response that helps protect against future exposure but does not cause HPV infection itself (3). The vaccine does not treat HPV in a person who has already been infected.

Who should get the vaccine?

The vaccine is currently approved and recommended for the following groups (1):

• Starting at age 11 through age 14, a person receives a series of two doses given six to twelve months apart

• From ages 15 to 26, a person receives a series of three doses given over a six-month period

• From ages 27 to 45, vaccination may be given after discussing potential benefits with a healthcare provider

If a person is infected with HPV, it is still recommended that they receive the HPV vaccine. The vaccine is not a treatment, but it can help prevent HPV infection and transmission of other strains of HPV (1).

How safe is the vaccine?

Current studies have not shown any link between the administration of the HPV vaccine and severe adverse effects. It is recommended that individuals remain at the vaccination site for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation (2).

Where can you get the HPV vaccine?

The HPV vaccine is available in most primary care or pediatric offices. Talk to your provider about getting the vaccine.

Why should you or your child get the vaccine?

The HPV vaccine is a preventive vaccine against certain cancers caused by HPV. Several strains of HPV are responsible for approximately 90% of anal and cervical cancers. In addition to these cancers, HPV is also associated with cancers of the penis, mouth, and throat. Currently, the only approved vaccine, Gardasil 9, offers coverage for nine strains of the virus, some of which are commonly linked to these cancers (1).

References:

1. Cleveland Clinic. HPV Vaccine: Schedule, Side Effects & Who Can Get It. Cleveland Clinic. Published November 9, 2023. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/21613-hpv-vaccine

2. Mayo Clinic. HPV vaccine: Get the Facts. Mayo Clinic. Published 2019. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hpv-infection/in-depth/hpv-vaccine/art-20047292

3. The Human Papillomavirus Vaccine. Chop.edu. Published 2017. https://www.chop.edu/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-details/human-papillomavirus-vaccine

Diana Velasquez-Fuentes is a third-year medical student at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. She is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and was born into a Salvadoran family. She attended the University of Georgia, where she graduated with degrees in Biochemistry and Sociology. In medical school, she is part of the Latinx Health Pathway, and she hopes to become a healthcare provider who can use language to increase access for Spanish-speaking patients. Her passions in medicine include women’s health and healthcare equity.