The Courage to Break the Silence

by Ms. Talia Rodriguez J.D.

There’s a culture of silence that ends with us.

For many Latino families, those words challenge a belief passed down through generations: “Lo que pasa en la casa, se queda en la casa.” What happens at home stays at home is often said.

That phrase often comes from a place of love—a desire to protect family, preserve dignity, and keep loved ones safe. But when it comes to sexual assault, silence can also leave survivors carrying pain they were never meant to carry alone.

For Yarie Ortiz, this month’s Latinaherstory, breaking that silence is more than a professional responsibility. It is a reflection of who she is, where she comes from, and the community values that shaped her.

As the SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner) Coordinator at Crisis Services, Ortiz works alongside specially trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs) who provide compassionate, trauma-informed care to survivors of sexual assault. While SANEs provide medical care and collect forensic evidence, Ortiz helps strengthen the program that supports them—coordinating training, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and state partners, and ensuring survivors are met with dignity, compassion, and respect.

Her calling to serve others began long before she entered this field.

Ortiz’s roots are deeply connected to Buffalo’s West Side, a community known for its resilience, diversity, and strong sense of family. She often remembers Sundays spent bouncing around the back seat of the church van her father drove, picking up neighbors so they could attend church together. Those memories taught her an important lesson: community means showing up for people.

That lesson continues to guide her today.

The same strength, compassion, and determination that define Ortiz’s work reflect the character of the neighborhood that raised her—a place where helping others is not just something you do, but part of who you are.

As a Latina, Ortiz understands the cultural challenges that can make it difficult for survivors to come forward. Fear of bringing shame to the family, language barriers, concerns about being believed, and the belief that problems should remain private can prevent many survivors from seeking support.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three Hispanic women in the United States experiences contact sexual violence during her lifetime. Yet sexual assault remains one of the most underreported crimes, meaning many survivors continue to live with their experiences in silence.

History has shown that speaking truth often requires courage.

Latina leaders like Dolores Huerta built movements by challenging injustice, even when doing so came with personal sacrifice and risk. Their legacy reminds us that progress has always depended on people willing to stand up when staying quiet would have been easier.

Survivors take that same risk when they share their stories.

They risk being questioned, judged, losing relationships, facing family challenges, or not being believed. Choosing to speak is an act of courage, and every survivor deserves a community prepared to listen.

Through the SAFE Program, Ortiz works to ensure survivors have choices. They are heard without judgment, supported without pressure, and reminded that their healing belongs to them. Whether they choose to report, receive medical care, or simply have someone listen, survivors deserve to have their voices respected.

Outside of her professional role, Ortiz is a proud single mother of two sons, Antonio Jr. and Elijah. She has spent years cheering from baseball fields, football sidelines, basketball courts, wrestling mats, soccer games, and band performances. At Westside Little League, she is known lovingly as a “Team Mom” “Volunteer” and “Titi”—a reflection of the family connections she has built beyond her own home.

Whether she is advocating for survivors or encouraging young athletes, Ortiz carries the same message: people thrive when they feel supported, valued, and believed.

Changing a culture does not happen overnight. It happens through conversations, compassion, and communities willing to stand together.

Because protecting our culture does not mean protecting silence.

It means protecting each other.

And that is where the courage to break the silence begins.

Talia Rodriquez

Ms. Talia Rodriguez J.D. is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors. You can send your comments or questions to talia.rodriguez.716@gmail.com