BBQ the Healthy Way

NUTRITION

by Daniel Odescalchi

Portobello Mushroom Bun Burgers with Guacamole is a delicious, nutritious, bread-free, and low-cal burger recipe. Check out the ingredients and you will see that BBQ can be healthy.

Grass fed beef has 5x the omega-3 fats as grain fed beef and 2x the amount of linoleic acid, an active antioxidant. How cows are fed affects their nutritional value.

Eating a lot of bread can contribute to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. We substituted bread with Portobello mushrooms, which are high in fiber, antioxidant and contain anti-inflammatory properties, but still have great taste due to their fat content. And 73% of that fat is the healthy monounsaturated type.

Use organic eggs when cooking. The extra cost is minimal, but the difference is tremendous. Each egg contains all the ingredients to make a complete full-grown chicken. That is the definition of whole food.

Avocado garnish is high in fiber, vitamin C, foliate and potassium. Onions are anti-inflammatory, high in fiber, have antioxidant properties and are high in vitamin C. Garlic has long been known to lower high blood pressure.

Extra virgin olive oil has been called “the healthiest fat on earth.” The fatty acids and antioxidants in extra virgin olive oil can offer powerful health benefits, including decreasing your risk of heart disease.

This meal is loaded with fiber, healthy fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories. It has more vitamin C than you need in a day, prebiotics, and amazing taste. Let’s fire up the grill!

Portobello Mushroom Bun with Grass-fed beef burger

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 8-10 minutes

Makes 4-6 servings

Calories: 317

Gluten Free

Ingredients

FOR THE BURGER

1 lb. grass-fed extra-lean ground beef

1 egg

2 tsps. of extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp of garlic powder

¾ cup of chopped white onions

¼ Dijon mustard – or French’s

Salt and black pepper to taste

FOR THE BUN

8-12 Portobello Mushrooms – stems and gills removed

2 tbsps. olive oil

1 clove of garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional Garnish:

Guacamole

Green leaves, arugula, baby spinach, watercress

Sliced red onion

Tomato

Bacon

Instruction