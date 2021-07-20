BBQ the Healthy Way
NUTRITION
by Daniel Odescalchi
Portobello Mushroom Bun Burgers with Guacamole is a delicious, nutritious, bread-free, and low-cal burger recipe. Check out the ingredients and you will see that BBQ can be healthy.
Grass fed beef has 5x the omega-3 fats as grain fed beef and 2x the amount of linoleic acid, an active antioxidant. How cows are fed affects their nutritional value.
Eating a lot of bread can contribute to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. We substituted bread with Portobello mushrooms, which are high in fiber, antioxidant and contain anti-inflammatory properties, but still have great taste due to their fat content. And 73% of that fat is the healthy monounsaturated type.
Use organic eggs when cooking. The extra cost is minimal, but the difference is tremendous. Each egg contains all the ingredients to make a complete full-grown chicken. That is the definition of whole food.
Avocado garnish is high in fiber, vitamin C, foliate and potassium. Onions are anti-inflammatory, high in fiber, have antioxidant properties and are high in vitamin C. Garlic has long been known to lower high blood pressure.
Extra virgin olive oil has been called “the healthiest fat on earth.” The fatty acids and antioxidants in extra virgin olive oil can offer powerful health benefits, including decreasing your risk of heart disease.
This meal is loaded with fiber, healthy fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories. It has more vitamin C than you need in a day, prebiotics, and amazing taste. Let’s fire up the grill!
Portobello Mushroom Bun with Grass-fed beef burger
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 8-10 minutes
Makes 4-6 servings
Calories: 317
Gluten Free
Ingredients
FOR THE BURGER
- 1 lb. grass-fed extra-lean ground beef
- 1 egg
- 2 tsps. of extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp of garlic powder
- ¾ cup of chopped white onions
- ¼ Dijon mustard – or French’s
- Salt and black pepper to taste
FOR THE BUN
- 8-12 Portobello Mushrooms – stems and gills removed
- 2 tbsps. olive oil
- 1 clove of garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
Optional Garnish:
- Guacamole
- Green leaves, arugula, baby spinach, watercress
- Sliced red onion
- Tomato
- Bacon
Instruction
- Place all the ingredients for the mushroom “buns” in a bowl, except for the mushrooms. Mix well. Add the mushrooms into the oil mixture and coat well. Set aside for about an hour. Place “buns” on grill and let them cook for 4-5 minutes.
- To make the burger, combine all the ingredients, except the olive oil, in a large bowl. Mix everything well to combine and using your hands divide the mixture in 4-6 burgers.
- When the grill is ready, place the burgers on the grill and cook for 3-5 minutes on each side or until thermometer reaches 145o for medium-rare or 160o for well-done. Set them aside.
- To build each burger, place one Portobello Mushroom top-down on a plate, spread guacamole, burger, more guac, slice of onion (optional), slice of bacon (optional), slice of tomato, cilantro (optional). Finally, top with a second Portobello Mushroom cap.