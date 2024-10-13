LatinaHerstory

by Talia Rodríguez

As Puerto Ricans, and as a greater group, Latinas, we all have a cousin that has moved in the last four years and or post covid.

Though Latinas are the most active group on social media nationally and we shop online 30% more weekly than the national average, we may be far apart, but we are together online.

When we do move (in person) those moves, impact our cultural community and the larger communities we land in, forever, as Latinos create almost 2/3’s of new jobs nationally. And of course, how we get there is equally important.

For Latinas globally, here in our nation, our state, and elsewhere our leadership has one thing in common, it blooms in the face of direct challenge. For us, our leadership includes identifying new mechanisms to build community online and re-invigorating old ones to keep “families” connected thousands of miles apart, in person.

Thus our “local” leaders are never truly “local”; they are always part of larger networks that weave our Latina community together.

Eyes closed you know the sound of a leader when their team says their name.

Rosemary Roche- Morales, born in Puerto Rico, and centered in Western New York is one such a leader.

Like Ford, who chose to invest in the culture of cars in Buffalo, her methodology for making an impact is the car club. Car clubs have historically provided an organizing force and mechanical ambassadorship for our Latino culture. A car club is a network of people, social capital, and at best investment/shopping strategies.

We rely on networks like these to mitigate the impacts of the economy and again, everybody’s got that cousin that knows where to get the best deal and if you don’t and you join a car club, problem solved.

Over time multiplied by 100, those “best deal cousins” represent a larger economic strategy for us, which allows us to prioritize things we want, not just the things we need. And as Latinas, we need cars, but we WANT them. Big time like Yeezy truck vibes with a furry pink steering wheel cover.

Cars are so significant to us, oftentimes because we have limited housing options, the car is an expression of our wealth, our ability to move freely, and our creative individuality. In our households’ cars are visible symbols of resilience and persistence both economically and socially.

Car-centric cultures like the Puerto Rican culture, create lifestyles around our passion for automotive technologies, and that is a beautiful thing as we the “Suena La Bocina” economically and become a more dominant and considered faction of the American consumer base.

Rosemary loves cars, and the privileges that come with the freedom of mobility but she also sees the plight of those of us who need more. With an incredible empathy she engineers her community advocacy around lifting neighbors up and creating “safe” and neutral spaces where our Latino urbanism can shine bright.

When asked about balancing her life with her passion she shares:

“I am a mom, grandmother, and wife. A mother to 2 amazing kids, grandmother to 2 handsome boys. I would have to say my husband, kids, and my family are my number one supporters. But one thing for sure my extended family, Team Unbreakable plays a big role in our community and in our kid’s future. Their dedication and commitment does not go unnoticed by my husband and I.” She adds,

“Who is Team Unbreakable. We started in 2023 as a new car club in the Buffalo area. Team Unbreakable is a family that loves to give back to the kids and our community. We give them a safe environment at our events from Easter, back to school, Trunk or Treat, Birthdays, adopting families for Christmas amongst other charitable activities.”

Hybridity, is the femininity of the urban car club outfits, color combo’s, bows, and matching uñas. But it also is a term that describes our Latinas demographic. Hybridity means simply “a mixture”.

Rosemary’s example is clear and I think we crave that hybridity in those that lead our families, and our nation.

When asked to give advice for the next generation, Rosemary states: “Never judge a book by its cover because we don’t know what the content of the book is.”

And with that important reminder, as you are forming your outreach, political, and or marketing strategies, you cannot look past car clubs and similar organizations, as their networks are expansive, trusted, and unify us, no matter where the next stop is.

Follow Rosemary and her team’s journey on facebook “Team Unbreakable”. I am confident that you will find Rosemary’s constant motion a reminder that we all must be engaged! Engaged in, voting, organizing, doing charitable work, all in between the wash, the rice, and chasing socks, and you know, shopping online.

Talia Rodriguez is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors. You can send your comments or questions to talia.rodriguez.716@gmail.com.