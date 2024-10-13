Gatekeeper K9 Rescue – A lost Dog’s Best Friend

by Nancy Camorati

Gatekeeper K9 Rescue is a not for profit 501c(3) organization that traps stray and lost dogs in the Syracuse area. Their mission is to educate owners on ways to keep their dogs safe and at home. Their number one concern is to do what’s best for the dog. Their dedicated trapper Matt, has learned through experience and research to study each individual lost dog, its surroundings, its behavior, and adapt methods to successfully return that dog home. They do not charge for this service.

Keeping your dog safe at home: Education is the key to keeping your dog from getting lost in the first place. Newly adopted or pet sitter situations are the most common ways dogs get lost. Some very simple precautions can prevent this. Most frustrating are newly adopted dogs from rescue and shelters. Dogs should always be tethered in cars or in crates when traveling, particularly new adoptions. Dogs that are in unfamiliar surroundings often bolt out of fear and anxiety. Pet sitters should always leash dogs, even if the dog normally goes outside unleashed. The family being gone is a huge change for the dog and they can often run in this circumstance.

Properly fitted Martingale collars should always be used. They are specially designed to be slip proof when properly fitted, with a loop that allows the collar to tighten when pulled. It’s practically escape proof. For more, take a look at Gatekeeper K9’s website (https://www.gatekeeperk9rescue.org) where you can find other ideas, including how to recover a lost dog.

To be continued…

Photo of Dog close-up by Erik Torres and photo of mix-breed dog sitting by Sean Brannon from pexels.com

Nancy is a member of People for Animal Rights, a grassroots organization in Central New York,

Contact People for Animal Rights

PO Box # 401,

Cleveland, NY 13042

peopleforanimalrightsofcny@gmail.com

https://parcny.org/