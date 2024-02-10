Spring Data

What is your Mother’s Favorite Song?

by Talia Rodriguez

The answer is part of her “consumer profile” and part of her consumer data.

Consumer Data is big business along with computer science and the tech field.

Latinas drive data by generating an information trail when we naturally and organically navigate to the digital sites, physical places, and businesses that are important to us. For my country folks think Think Hazel and Grettle. Each one of us and our data path, individually, is of interest to the benevolent forces that work to support our economy.

As a community mastering our own data helps us better invest in ourselves. As individuals, increasing our own families’ individual data mastery and understanding of our consumer/spending profile helps us better invest in our families and the critical things they need to succeed. Flatly knowing your stuff makes you a better spender, and we are BIG spenders.

As exhausting as being bilingual and or bilinguish is, we must learn new words.

In the C-suite, corporate world, “Data resilience” is a word hot like a new TAKI flavor.

Data resilience is defined as an actor’s ability to rebound from connectivity and data breaches.

In our Latina everyday life, “Data resilience” can be likened to your family’s ability to rebound from when your favorite child or cat knocks off the wifi, and screech from the Disney + ers / Youtubers raise. The COST to your family’s social capital is the emotional despair to each individual member and child when your wifi fails you. And children, they need their wifi, Gloria Dios, Don’t lose their tablet lol they are super not playing.

If you are the “la unica q sabes el wifi code” and or the one who does the household shopping you are the Chief Information Officer.

A new title, congratulations to us, we must build data terms into our language and work to keep our kids and our family data safe as their physical bodies. Miha, the internet is a new rodeo but (and we have new boots with sparkles- yeehaw).

An increased awareness of our data includes your passwords, usernames, your children’s personal information, your personal information like birth dates, your parents’ information (if you are caring for them) and so much more. Everyone has a kinda techy primo that we call but today we have substantial help from within urging US to enter the tech field and shape it to our desire.

Organizations like “Latinas in Tech”, with 23 chapter cities, a job board, a business directory, and memberships, “LIT” is a source of inspiration, joy, and constancy.

TECHERIA is another organization aimed at encouraging and engaging Latinos in the professional Tech space. There are local tech initiatives near you.

Immediately though, be aware of the way you store and form passwords and usernames. There are websites that generate passwords because using abuelas’ maiden name is no longer the vibe and they are free google “password generator”.

Stay connected with us and read this column as trending data, business, and other topics will be the focus of our spring season.

This month’s word focuses are: Data, Data resilience, Chief Information Officer, and Computer Science.

Mi amor if you are the techy weird cousin- you are winning, kid and if you are the mother/tia of one be proud. We need them.

Last thing.

Computer science is the field of study of the development and testing of software and software systems. And it’s what the young ones with yesterday’s sweatpants and ramen noodle diet are studying. FEED THEM and send them your love. We will need them.

To all my #latinaherstory Chief Information Officers, In between Takis, rice and beans, basketball/hockey practice, chorus/cheer, church, meetings, your home business, the laundry, amazon orders (a must), Walmart runs, and going missing at target for quiet time, You got this data stuff, I promise and we are here to help at makinglatinaherstory.us

Photo of Women using technology by Vlada Karpovich, photo of displaying social media application by Pixabay and photo of Text Projected on Women Face by cottonbro studio from pexels.com

Talia Rodriguez is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors.