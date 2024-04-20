Preparing the next Generation of Leaders

by Dr. Gladys I. Cruz

This year marked the 34th anniversary of the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute (PR/HYLI) – a state- funded program named after Assemblyman Del Toro, who passed away in 1994.

This leadership program – supported by staff and volunteers from the statewide Regional Bilingual Education Resource Network (RBERN) and New York City Public Schools – offers weekend training sessions for more than 400 student delegates across the state. It launches every fall semester and culminates every spring with a three-day Institute in Albany, New York. On March 8-11, 275 students were invited to participate in the weekend event that included a mock legislative session in the Assembly Chamber, where students debated proposed bills impacting their communities.

The mock assembly provided students with tangible experience in negotiating compromise, parliamentary procedure, public speaking, advocacy, research, and consensus building – all core aspects of effective government and citizenship. Students debated A.04354, an act to amend the correction law in relation to enacting the “Dignity Not Detention Act” and A.00170, an act to amend the executive law, in relation to establishing the right to legal counsel in immigration court proceedings.

Additionally, students met members of the State Legislature, Assembly/Senate Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force, local representatives, and State Education Department leaders.

Since its inception, more than 8,000 students have benefitted from this experiential approach that takes learning out of the textbook and brings it directly into the legislative process and halls of power. Many participants stress the impact of PR/HYLI extends far beyond the program’s duration. They say they emerge with a heightened sense of civic responsibility, ready to advocate for their communities and uplift others. PR/HYLI graduates also have a high rate of college acceptance and voter registration.

Many students qualify to receive a Seal of Civic Readiness and/or Seal of Biliteracy on their high school diploma through their participation and work in PR/HYLI. Some students also receive college credits for a public speaking course in partnership with local colleges.

A group of 14 of the Institute’s most outstanding delegates will travel to Washington, D.C. in June. This educational trip will include a personalized tour of the Capitol building and meetings with members of Congress.

Questar III BOCES coordinates PR/HYLI as part of a contract awarded by the New York State Education Department. The Institute is sponsored by the State Senate/Assembly Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force in conjunction with the annual SOMOS Legislative Conference.

The images in this article were taken from the Questar III BOCES website.

About the Author – Dr. Gladys I. Cruz is the district superintendent of Questar III BOCES, serving school districts in Columbia, Greene and Rensselaer counties. Over a 30-year career, she has held various positions, including teacher, specialist, director, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent at the local, regional, and state levels. Gladys serves as the 2023-24 president of AASA, The School Superintendents Association, the nation’s premier organization representing more than 13,000 public school superintendents.