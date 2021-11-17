An Opportunity to Help the Beautiful Greyhounds

by Rob English

We received an email from an excellent group, Voters for Animal Rights, on behalf of deserving racing greyhounds. VFAR is a growing group that communicates to legislators that many of us vote our consciences to help animals of all kinds. The email stated the following:

We have a real chance to end greyhound racing. This cruel and abusive industry has been allowed to continue for too long, but the Greyhound Protection Act (H.R. 3335) is gaining traction in the U.S. House of Representatives and your legislator needs to hear from you now. This is an issue where you can help make a difference – no matter where you live in the United States!

Go to www.cnylatinonewspaper.com/Take Action For Greyhounds to Urge Your Congress Member to Co-Sponsor the Greyhound Protection Act (H.R. 3335). Simply fill out the form there and click “next” to send your Congress Member an email asking them to co-sponsor the Greyhound Protection Act (H.R. 3335), which would end dog racing across the country.

We identify your elected official from the address you provide. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at woof@vfar.org.

Voters For Animal Rights has made it easy for you to contact your member of Congress about the Greyhound Protection Act! Fill out this simple form and you can easily voice your support for this groundbreaking bill, encouraging your representative to co-sponsor the bill and support its passage.

No more animals need to suffer: it takes less than 5 minutes to be a voice for the greyhounds and rabbits that have given their lives to the terrible racing industry. Nearly 200 animal rights organizations, shelters, anti-gambling groups, and more have joined forces to fight for the Greyhound Protection Act. We need your support to push it forward.

Why dog racing must be banned:

Greyhound racing is cruel and inhumane.

Racing greyhounds endure lives of confinement, and risk injury or death with every race.

American gamblers should not prop up the cruelty of dog racing overseas.

Dogs are valued companion animals and voters care about their welfare.

Thank you for helping greyhounds today!

We can’t do it without you,

Julie, Voters For Animal Rights

Rob English is a member of People for Animal Rights, a grassroots organization in Central New York,

Contact People for Animal Rights

P.O. Box 3333

Syracuse, NY 13220

(315) 708-4520

peopleforanimalrightsofcny@gmail.com

https://parcny.org/

Greyhound’s Photos by Enzo Muñoz and Deann DaSilva from Pexels