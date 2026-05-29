Mita Residential Perfecting the Art of Vacations in Private Villas



Where the art meets the​​ Ocean: Inside one of the luxury holiday villas further inspired by Punta Mita

By Merilee Kern, MBA

For more than two decades, Mita Residential has perfected the art of hospitality private, quietly shaping how​​ the travelers further demanding of the world the coasts experience further Exclusive to Mexico. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered In Punta Mita, northwest of Puerto Vallarta, the company has evolved from a boutique property management firm​​​ service lifestyle brand​​​​ complete synonymous with trust, transparency and luxury customized.

Today, Mita Residential manages and rents more than 120 villas and estates in the most prestigious Mexican beach destinations, delivering five-star resort services with the intimacy of a private home. Each residence in his portfolio, whether perched​ about the Peaceful in Punta Mita, hidden among the cliffs of the Los Cabos desert or nestled along the waters turquoise from the Riviera Maya is hand- selected by excellence in design, safety and location.

The meticulous company’s attention to detail has paid off the recognition as an Airbnb’s Top Vacation Partner for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and continues being celebrated by establish the reference point in rental hospitality​ vacation spot. Guests describe it as such, like ‘having a resort team inside your​ home’, while the owners praise this management model​ that safeguard and improve long-term value.

Perfected Private Hospitality

Mita Residential offers curated residences and concierge planning personalized service​ complete without interruptions, absolute discretion, property management, uncompromising security, complete lifestyle services​​​ and experiences​​​ completely personalized. Every stay is backed by advanced security and meticulous care within the most secure companies in Mexico, with bilingual team anticipating each pre-arrival preferences and coordination of chefs, wellness treatments, transportation, and yacht charters. The result is a journey orchestrated for multigenerational family celebrations, intimate executives’ retreats, and long-awaited reunions that feel so effortless​ as deeply personal.

Silent Art of Hospitality

Behind every villa at Mita Residential there is a philosophy of absolute discretion, uncompromising security and handmade experiences​. The guests can board a private yacht while an in-house chef prepares dinner with local ingredients or enjoy a casual breakfast in pajamas with a mimosa, since comfort is the​ definitive luxury. The stays are backed by advanced security, meticulous administration​ and a seamless concierge process​ that anticipate each preference. Custom-made as the company expands to Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya, the same standard of warmth and excellence now define the luxury travel​ on both coasts of Mexico.

Mita Residential has earned the trust of leader’s world artists​ Grammy winners and Fortune 500 CEOs through a culture silent protection. When the properties are occupied, they are sanctuaries. When they are vacant, they are presented with the reverence of a private collection. The promise is simple: Protect what is precious, both property like the people who live there.

Next, Mita Residential CEO Angel Sarmiento provides an immersion deeper into what​​ this a luxury vacation villa rental company is so extraordinary, as well as a look highlighting one of the properties very popular in his portfolio.

MK: For those that are not familiar with Mita Residential, what defines its brand and what makes it different in Mexico’s luxury villa market?

AS: We offer the most extensive distinguished properties collection in Punta Mita, with more than 120 residences that represent the largest and most diverse portfolio on the peninsula. Our internal dedicated team has spent two decades cultivating relations exclusive and privileged access in all of Mexico. Most rental vacation companies subcontract services to third parties; we do not. Everything that we offer from chefs and yacht charters to transfers in helicopter, is managed by our own trusted network. That allows us to deliver uninterrupted and commitment service.

MK: What has contributed to Punta Mita’s continued success? being one of the coveted destinations in the world for high-end travelers?

AS: Safety and natural beauty, above everything. Punta Mita is constantly qualified as Mexico’s most safe haven beach destination, where the mountainous jungle meets the Pacific. The guests come for the extraordinary golf and surfing, and they stay for the food, with fresh local tuna, shrimp, and red snapper often accompanied by what many tell us is the best margarita that they have tried. It helps that Punta Mita is only two hours from the Tequila town of Jalisco.

MK: Mita Residential is known for their concierge services​ highly personalized. How does the Punta Mita experience adapt to each guest even before​ they arrived?

AS: Each reservation triggers contact of our bilingual concierge in the site, who learn the tastes, dietary restrictions requirements and group priorities. The Tee yacht charters times, menus, and security coordination are handled prior to arrival. The concierge receives the​ guests personally, and the household staff is pre-informed regarding the needs and itinerary of each traveler. Anything is possible. Charges are collected from the property, and billing is reviewed at check -out in the privacy of the living room. We have welcomed celebrities, CEOs, athletes, and other prominent public figures, and our aim it’s always about making luxury feel effortlessly.​​

MK: Many homes in Punta Mita include access to exclusive beach clubs and golf courses. How does it elevate the guest experience in comparison to other luxury markets?

AS: Thisgated community is considered the most secure beach destination in Mexico. Guests are not confined to the property, since the residences already include Golf carts for exploring the peninsula. That’s where they expect five Beach clubs, two Jack Nicklaus golf courses, and a village with dining options outside the resort. These courses, managed by Four Seasons Resorts, are open only to guests who are staying in hotels or residences within the complex.

MK: How are the activities curated so that the guests may enjoy so much adventure as a relaxation during their stay?

AS: We are never stuffy. Luxury is casual, which is the first step towards relaxing. Some families want an itinerary planned months in advance, and we create it. Others wake up and decide to go fishing that day, and we’ll have a boat and crew in our private dock in a matter of hours.

MK: It has been recognized by Airbnb as one of the best in the region. What standards or practices helped to win that distinction, and how will you continue growing the brand?

AS: We are the company number 1 for guest experience in Mexico and all the Caribbean countries, according to Airbnb, which aligns with our guest recurring rate​ of approximately one-third. Earn that required years of work. There are no shortcuts. Every AC unit must be well maintained, and each sheet has to be Ironed and inspected. Our plan is to expand this standard of luxury to other destinations​ in Mexico. Now we offer an impressive Cabo’s portfolio focused in quiet and relaxed luxury for families.

MK: Your portfolio goes from intimate villas to sprawling beachfront estates, how do you match each one to each guest or family with the perfect property?

AS: We encourage the guests to call our​ rental agents, who​ they have worked in each one of our properties in person, more often as concierge. If a guest wants a view of the sunset, the agent can tell them which room look toward the sunset because they have being there. If a guest needs additional photos for measuring the closet space, they receive in a few hours. When you are paying for luxury, you deserve that level of service.

MK: How do you balance to maintain privacy and exclusivity by showing​ properties to potential guests?

AS: When a property is busy, nobody except authorized personnel​ can enter. We have gained the trust of many public figures through security measures​​ and effective and a culture of discretion.

MK: What role does sustainability play in how you manage and market properties in Punta Mita?

AS: Most of the staff travel using electric cars or golf carts that we load up with internal solar panels. Punta Mita operates one of the best recycling and responsible disposal programs​ for garbage in Mexico.

MK: How has the profile of your guests change in the last years?

AS: The remote workers were a trend and it was significant from 2020 to 2023, but that growth has leveled off. Now we see a growing trend in demand of destination weddings and corporate events, especially for companies with executives in different locations. Thanksgiving and Christmas have also grown in popularity, given the easy direct flights and the excellent private chefs.

MK: What is the magical moment that makes the guests return to Punta Mita year after year?

AS: Every trip is different, but one memory stands out: a private whale watching tour. Each group sail with a marine biologist that drops a submarine microphone in the sea. We encountered mothers caring for their newborns babies, and the chorus of the lullaby songs made my mother cry.

See this video https://youtu.be/UuzmHT1Z91s

Featured: Casa Yeiya — Art, Ocean, Soul

One of the most spectacular properties in the company’s property portfolios is Casa Yeiya. This six- bedroom, six- and-a-half- bathroom sanctuary beachfront apartment in the Kupuri Estates enclave merges the Mexican Contemporary art with panoramic views of the Pacific. The vision was to create a space where the art flourished alongside luxury coastal. The owner selected personally each piece of galleries and artists ‘ studios in Jalisco, building relationships with creators that understand the soul of Mexican culture. Architecture inspired in palapa, the warm wood tones and the natural materials allow that the art collection and the​ ocean share the center stage, therefore​​​ the home feels​ authentically Mexican and completely sophisticated.

MK: How do three words capture and describe the Casa Yeiya experience?

AS: Art. Ocean. Soul. Casa Yeiya submerges the​ guests in Punta Mita’s luxurious comfort while it soaks them in culture and breathtaking views of the Pacific. The curated Art leads the guests on a journey through Mexico through the eyes of its artists, while the beachfront location provides infinite natural beauty. Care and soul poured into each detail create a home that the guests don’t want leave.

MK: In a region where many villas offer pools and views, how does Casa Yeiya stand out?

AS: Casa Yeiya offers experiences. The private cinema becomes a family tradition, the Golf simulator fosters friendly competition​ and the games room brings generations together. It’s an Art gallery by day and an entertainment complex by night, always with full ocean views and dedicated staff ensuring that all flow easily. The owner prefers that the guests enjoy all that the home offers​ instead of planning excursions, since the property has everything necessary.​

How do the two golf carts for six people and the on-call staff fulltime shape the stay?

AS: These details reflect a philosophy that​ luxury should be effortless. The guests never worry about the transportation or daily needs. A personal chef prepares a fresh breakfast without planning, and the concierge organizes spa treatments, Cultural tours outings or yacht charters. That’s the difference between a rental vacation and a lifestyle experience.​​​

MK: How do the guests balance relaxation​ in the villa with the resort activities?

AS: The team anticipate each need, therefore​​ the moving between the villa and the resort amenities is easy. Casa Yeiya includes access to the Kupuri Beach Club and multiple Punta Mita amenities, and the staff handles the plans so that the guests may focus in rest or play as they prefer.

MK: What does make Casa Yeiya suitable for multigenerational families or group meetings?​

AS: The design naturally creates spaces for different needs, with a peaceful appreciation of art upstairs and lively entertainment downstairs. Grandparents enjoy the culture and the views; parents value the complete service and the teenagers are attracted through the games room and the cinema. The art collection sparks conversation between generations, and multiple entertainment areas​ assure that all find a favorite place, with the pool as the central meeting point.

MK: Can you share a memorable concierge request that​ show the spirit of Casa Yeiya?

AS: We organize a sunset tequila tasting around the fire pit for the​ Adults. The children wanted to participate, therefore​​ the team created a juice tasting​ in the spare of a moment so the children could notice the colors and aromas and the feeling of being included in their family.

MK: What architectural characteristics or design makes Casa Yeiya stands out in Punta Mita?

AS: A monumental whale tail sculpture receives the​ guests at the entrance, pointing that this is not your typical beach house. It’s made with tens of thousands of glass beads wearing an ancestral local technique, honors the migration of whales in Punta Mita. The seamless integration of gallery spaces and living areas, the monochromatic Xolo dog sculpture, and the collection of newspaper portraits reveal discoveries in each corner, while that architecture​ inspired in palapa frames the art and ocean views.

MK: How do you ensure perfect and discreet service for high-profile guests?

AS: Punta Mita is ideal for privacy. HOA guidelines ensure that none of the property block other people’s views or provide visual access to windows or common areas. The Full-Time staff is in the site, understand discretion and anticipates needs, and the​ design provides natural privacy with separate areas for retreat and activity.

MK: What seasons or events make Casa Yeiya especially attractive?

AS: The whale watching season, from November to March, transforms the infinity pool front-row seats to nature’s greatest show. The outdoor pizza oven makes the December celebrations​ special occasions, and the cinema is a perfect refuge during the occasional summer rainy days. The Art and ocean views turn each season into extraordinary one.

The Next Chapter: A National Expansion

In July 2025, Mita Residential announced an historic expansion to Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya, adding 37 premier homes to its growing portfolio, with 27 along the Pacific coast in Los Cabos and 10 on the Caribbean coast of the Riviera Maya. “Expanding to Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya is more that only growth, is a natural extension of our promise to deliver unforgettable moments to both our guests and the​ owners”, Sarmiento said. “We are proud to bring our mix service feature​ personalized, exclusive and warm to two of the most iconic beach destinations of the world.”

In Los Cabos, the landscapes Deserts meet the Sea of Cortez on a canvas Dramatic light. Here, Mita Residential’s collection of beachfront estates includes private pools, chef services, and ocean-view terraces. In the Riviera Maya, the focus is on the gentle rhythm of the Caribbean, with 10 houses located in Tulum and the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, surrounded by pristine beaches and Mayan heritage, this dual-coastal expansion positions Mita Residential to support homeowners and travelers alike in each stage, from property and staff care to guest care and concierge logistics.​

Tailored​ that Mita Residential continues expanding its reach across the coasts​ further coveted in Mexico, the company spirit​ remains ingrained in something timeless: the belief that the true luxury is felt, not flaunted. Whether experienced in the calm silent Casa Yeiya or the ease cured of a family retreat in Los Cabos, Mita’s world is one where the art, nature and hospitality converge, where each detail whispers, in instead of shouting, to be care for.

Merilee Kern, MBA is a Brand strategist and analyst​ recognized internationally that reports about changes and trends cultural, thus as about featured agents of change, drivers, innovators and pioneers of the industry in All categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes experts in The field and opinion leaders, brands, products, services, destinations, and events. As Founder, Executive Editor, and Producer of “The Luxe List,” Merilee is a prolific voice of authority and trendsetter​​ in the business, lifestyle, travel, gastronomy, and leisure industries. It maintains​ her finger in the market pulse in search for new and innovative essentials and experiences specimens in all the Price ranges, from affordable to extreme. Her works reaches billions​ in all the world through television​​ transmitted (her own programs and many others in the that she appears), so as a myriad of print and online publications line. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

*** Some or all the accommodations, experiences, articles and/or services detailed previously may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate this as an editorial review, but all opinions​ expressed are entirely Merilee Kern’s and have not been influenced by none manner.* **

Translation from Spanish to English of this content was done by our Editor in Chief Marisol Hernandez. Read the original Spanish version by Merilee Kern at Vacaciones en Villas Privadas