Culture is no Excuse!

by Diana Kozenyatko

Cultures around the world exploit animals for entertainment, food, a way of transportation, and fashion. This is no secret. However, this has been done mindlessly over centuries just because it’s all a part of people’s cultures. And it’s time for change! We have to speak up about this and raise awareness for peace and tranquility among cultures and not exploitation of innocent beings just because “it’s part of their culture”.

China normalized the Yulin dog meat market as a way of tradition with no thought on the harm this puts on innocent dogs. And America’s rich are profiting off the horse racing industry by exploiting horses with drugs just to perform better because people are betting their money on it!

The Latin community is also a big contributor to the problem as a means of entertainment. A blog published by Humane Society titled “Taking on a Mexican Spectacle of Cruelty” highlights these practices. Men riding bulls goad the animals to chase horses in arenas. The bulls charge at the horses, injuring and eviscerating them. The horses, their guts hanging loose, die a slow and painful death even as cheering crowds, including children, watch. Off the bat we are demonstrating this for children and teaching them it’s fine to exploit animals and use them for entertainment because “it’s part of our culture”.

Nonetheless this is prevalent in every culture: the exploitation of animals and even activities centered around animals that are looked upon as fun.

From fish pedicures, where fish are starved beforehand so they are sure to nibble on your feet. Dolphin shows around the world, where dolphins are held captive in small tanks away from their natural habitat. And even animal rides are all part of the problem.

I could list off so much more harm cultures cause towards animals, but that would turn this article into a book. You get the point: animals are used as commodities among the world instead of sentient beings who also need a loving home with no abuse, just like you and me. Sure, I can point fingers at every culture around the world, get mad, and call it a day. However, that won’t solve anything. What will solve this issue is spreading awareness and speaking up about change.

Diana is a member of People for Animal Rights, a grassroots organization in Central New York,

