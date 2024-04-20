Make Friends with your Liver!

by Rob English

At any given moment, your brain is doing all kinds of amazing things, your stomach and intestines are processing food you’ve eaten, and your heart is pumping blood throughout your body with a special detour into your liver whose main job is to clear your blood of toxins. At any time, your liver may be removing toxins from car or industrial exhaust, or from pesticides sprayed on our food, or cigarette smoke, or toxic chemicals from lotions or hair dyes or shampoos, or fire-retardent pajamas, or from a long list of other contaminants that find their way into our bodies. In modern society toxins enter our bodies through our lungs, our mouths, and our skin every day. Even the blood from the umbilical cords of newborns is found to have microplastics in it.

No wonder there’s so much attention given to commercial methods for detoxifying ourselves! And while pills and elixirs and invasive treatments may have their place, the Number One thing we can do to help our liver detoxify us is to eat BROCCOLI that you have CHOPPED before you cook it!

Why is that? Because when you break open a broccoli cell by chopping it or shredding it, two chemicals in the cell spill into each other and form a new chemical – sulforaphane – that happens to give your liver extended powers. Once you chop it (I shred it), breaking open billions of cells, the sulforaphane forms within about ten minutes and you can go ahead and cook the broccoli to your taste. Your liver will be thrilled and your blood will be cleaner! Your taste buds will hardly notice. Often, I don’t bother to cook it, but I just sprinkle the shreds into soups, salads, rice and quinoa dishes, and lots of others. I can’t taste it in there, but I know it’s making me more wide awake and overall a healthier person.

And personally, I buy ORGANIC broccoli which is a bit more expensive, but by getting the pesticide-free product I’m saving thousands in early medications and treatments I won’t be needing later.

For a great presentation on the toxins in our environment and what we can do to protect ourselves, see Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad’s English-language YouTube video entitled, Dr. Rajsree’s Guide to DETOXIFICATION: Natural Ways to Eliminate Toxins from Your Body!

For a clear understanding of the chopped-broccoli phenomenon, see Dr. Michael Greger’s brief, English-language YouTube video entitled The Best Detox.

As for broccoli in general, however you prepare it it’s one of the healthiest foods you can eat. Eat it often, and join me as winners on the pickleball court when we’re 105 years old!

