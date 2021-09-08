Easy to Make Shrimp Ceviche

by Dr. Steve Hoody

This is an amazing end-of-summer recipe. All the ingredients are loaded with nutrition, low in calories, but rich in taste. When you take the time to pick nutritious ingredients, your entire meal can be nutritious, healthy, and taste good. Shrimp ceviche makes it easy to eat well.

Shrimp is low in calories, contains no carbohydrates, decreases inflammation, and helps prevent heart attacks. A 3-ounce portion has 18 grams of protein and only contains 10% fat. Shrimp is high in vitamin B12 and contains omega-3 and Omega six which have antioxidant properties. Studies show that shrimp can reduce cholesterol levels because the other nutrients found in shrimp enable you to digest cholesterol, so it’s not deposited in the body as fat.

Tomatoes are low in calories, contain 95% water and have plenty of good fiber. They contain lycopene which decreases your risk of heart disease and cancer. Tomatoes have vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K.

Onions allow for better digestion of proteins. Onions are high in antioxidants and are anti-inflammatory. They reduce the risk of cancer, reduce blood sugar, and increase bone health. Onions are low in calories, containing 89% water, and are high in fiber. The main source of fiber in onions is fructans, a prebiotic fiber that feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. This leads to an increase in small chain fatty acids which improve colon health, decrease inflammation.

Cucumbers contain 95% water and are fruits. They contain vitamins A and K, and phytonutrients called ligands. Ligands prevent heart disease, osteoporosis, and some cancers. Be sure to eat the peel, it’s high in fiber.

Olive oil contains 73% monounsaturated fats, the good fat. It is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, which prevent strokes and heart disease. Make sure you use extra virgin olive oil as that will increase the antioxidant content.

Limes decrease inflammation in the body and have high vitamin C content which can boost immunity. Limes can also stimulate collagen production which can decrease the age of tissues in the body, including your skin.

Shrimp Ceviche is tasty and healthy. This is the way to eat! Visit Healthier2gether.com for more healthy recipes and free webinars on weight loss and healthy living.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups of pre-cook frozen shrimp

5 chopped tomatoes

1 chopped onion

1 chopped cucumber

A handful of chopped cilantros

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 5 limes

A drizzle of olive oil (optional)

Instructions

Chop all the vegetables while the shrimp defrosts. While the shrimp continues to defrost, chop them into small pieces. Add all the vegetables and shrimp to a bowl, squeezed the juice of the limes, and add salt and pepper. Mix everything and let the shrimp fully defrost Once the shrimp has defrosted and lime juice has cooked it, add a drizzle of olive oil, and it is ready to serve!

(Recipe Courtesy of Natalia Giraldo from Healthier2gether’s El Salvador office)