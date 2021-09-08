LATIN SINGER SELENA FEATURED IN NEW COMIC BOOK

TidalWave Comics is proud to announce the addition of the iconic singer Selena comic book to its popular “Female Force” series focused on women who make an impact around the world. “Female Force: Selena” was released this month.

Written by Michael Frizell, art by Ramon Salas, this 22-page comic book is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon.

This marks the first time the publisher will be releasing a Spanish version of the book day and date with the English comic book. There have been movies, television shows, books and now a comic book based on the life of iconic singer. There are two versions of the books, one hard cover with a cover by Dave Ryan and comic book edition cover by Ramon Salas.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez was taken from us far too soon, the victim of a senseless murder at age 23. Often called the “Mexican Madonna” or the “Queen of Tejano,” Selena is arguably one of the brightest performers of the 1980s and 1990s. Her popularity has surged recently, driven by her strong vocals and incredible stage performances. This dynamic issue explores her humble origins and her rise to superstardom.

“We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models, to learn about extraordinary individuals that have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world. That was the thought process Darren G. Davis went through before creating the comic book series “Female Force.”

Writer Michael Frizell, an educator at Missouri State University in Springfield, “Writing about real people and real situations is always a challenge. As a writer, I want to tell a good story while staying true to the moment. So much has been said about Selena. I wanted to tell her story while bringing something new to it. I hope the readers – and her fans – enjoy what we’ve put together.”

The “Female Force” imprint features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists. The latest biography comic book joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies

Previous titles have profiled Dolly Parton, Kamala Harris, Tina Fey, Nancy Reagan, Michelle Obama, Barbara Streisand, Ayn Rand to Cher and Gloria Steinem. These biographical comics, written by some of the most talented writers in the comic world and beyond, deliver an informed and illustrated look into the lives of these figures.

The biographical comic series has drawn a firestorm of media attention, including features on “The Today Show” CNN, MSNBC and FOX News, and in Time and People magazines.

TidalWave Comics vast catalog of titles can also be downloaded digitally from Kindle, iTunes, EPIC!, Madefire, Izneo, ComiXology, Global Comics, DriveThru Comics, Google Play, Overdrive, Library Pass, Biblioboard, Nook, Kobo and wherever eBooks are sold.

For more information about the company, visit www.tidalwavecomics.com

