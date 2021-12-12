Apple Cider Rice Pudding
RECIPES
by Suellen Pineda, RDN, CDN
Take this classic dessert to the next level by adding the warmth and sweetness of apple cider. Perfect for your holiday feast!
Type: dessert
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients:
For the rice
1 ½ cup medium grain rice
3 cups whole milk
2 large cinnamon sticks
1 tsp cloves
pinch of salt
3-4 cups Apple cider
½ tsp pure vanilla extract
3 cups water
For the topping
½ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup Apple cider
½ cup Walnuts, chopped
Cinnamon powder to taste
Method
In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine water, rice, cinnamon sticks and cloves.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer on low-medium heat until rice has softened and absorbed most of the water. Stir frequently with a wooden spoon.
Add milk, apple cider and pinch of salt.
Keep stirring until mixture has thickened and becomes pudding-like consistency but still a little bit runny. Rice pudding will harden as it cools.
Remove from heat. Add vanilla extract and stir.
Prepared Topping
In a skillet over low heat, toast walnuts until fragrant. Add dried cranberries, apple cider and cinnamon. Continue cooking over low heat, stirring constantly until liquid has evaporated. Serve over rice pudding.
Enjoy warm or chilled.
Note: substitute whole milk with non-dairy if desire. Feel free to use other spices such as nutmeg or pumpkin spice.
Enjoy!
Suellen is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist based in the Rochester, NY area. Connect with her at suellenpinedaRDN@gmail.com or follow her on Instagram at @Suellen_Pineda
Cinammon and Holiday feast photos by Ruby Sengar and Tim Douglas from Pexels
Classic Dessert image provided by Suellen Pineda