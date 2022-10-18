26 Things you can control

by Raquel Torres

As I am preparing to write my next article, I had this thought of a mini article of an image I found on an audiobook that got my attention. I did some changes, and put it in Spanish and English. I thought, no rush with my column, I really want to be inspiring and helpful.

1-Your beliefs

2-Your attitude

3-Your thoughts

4-Your perspective

5-How honest you are

6-Who your friends are

7-What books you read

8-How often you exercise

9-The type of food you eat

10-How many risks you take

11-How kind you are to others

12-How you interpret situations

13-How kind you are to yourself

14-How often you say “I Love You”

15-How often you say “Thank you”

16-How you express your feelings

17-Whether or not you ask for help

18-How often you practice gratitude

19-How many times you smile today

20-The amount of effort you put forth

21-How you spend and invest your money

22-How much time you spend worrying

23-How often you think about the past

24-Whether or not you judge other people

25-Whether or not you try again after the setback

26-How much you appreciate the things you have

So, I hope that after reading these 26 things you can control, I inspired you to get to your next level the way I help by Coaching & helping all levels, all goals, from their first 5k ever to their 5th Marathon or IRONMAN those I work with.

Raquel Torres is a USAT Certified Coach, Professional Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete. Raquel also writes blogs for several magazines and her team Athletic Mentors. Since May 2021 she contributes as a columnist with CNY Latino Newspaper. She shares true life stories with her experiences, also tips and tactics that helps anyone to be their best version. To read about her, head over to cnylatinonewspaper.com and search for her by her name. You can also send questions or comments about her column to the following email: raquel@athleticmentors.com and go to her website at www.raqueltorres.org