26 Things you can control
by Raquel Torres
As I am preparing to write my next article, I had this thought of a mini article of an image I found on an audiobook that got my attention. I did some changes, and put it in Spanish and English. I thought, no rush with my column, I really want to be inspiring and helpful.
1-Your beliefs
2-Your attitude
3-Your thoughts
4-Your perspective
5-How honest you are
6-Who your friends are
7-What books you read
8-How often you exercise
9-The type of food you eat
10-How many risks you take
11-How kind you are to others
12-How you interpret situations
13-How kind you are to yourself
14-How often you say “I Love You”
15-How often you say “Thank you”
16-How you express your feelings
17-Whether or not you ask for help
18-How often you practice gratitude
19-How many times you smile today
20-The amount of effort you put forth
21-How you spend and invest your money
22-How much time you spend worrying
23-How often you think about the past
24-Whether or not you judge other people
25-Whether or not you try again after the setback
26-How much you appreciate the things you have
So, I hope that after reading these 26 things you can control, I inspired you to get to your next level the way I help by Coaching & helping all levels, all goals, from their first 5k ever to their 5th Marathon or IRONMAN those I work with.
Raquel Torres is a USAT Certified Coach, Professional Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete. Raquel also writes blogs for several magazines and her team Athletic Mentors. Since May 2021 she contributes as a columnist with CNY Latino Newspaper. She shares true life stories with her experiences, also tips and tactics that helps anyone to be their best version. To read about her, head over to cnylatinonewspaper.com and search for her by her name. You can also send questions or comments about her column to the following email: raquel@athleticmentors.com and go to her website at www.raqueltorres.org