by Alberto Rodriguez

Know Before You Open the Door: What to Expect When a City Inspector Visits

Part of HPD’s “Stay Informed, Stay Connected NYC” campaign, this guidance empowers New Yorkers to understand their rights, feel confident during inspections, and support their neighbors.

When something goes wrong at home, calling 311 is a step toward a solution — and residents should feel confident about what happens next, which is why today Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) is launching a new public service video and outreach effort to help tenants understand their rights and feel safe and secure when an inspector arrives. Every year, thousands of New Yorkers contact 311 with concerns about their homes and neighborhoods, from heat and hot water problems to pests and other housing issues. Many of these calls result in visits from inspectors, including those from HPD.

City inspectors are focused on ensuring safe, healthy living conditions and addressing the issues residents report. It can be alarming to receive an unexpected knock on the door by a stranger, even when you’ve filed a complaint with 311, especially during times of heightened immigration enforcement. Residents should feel comfortable asking questions and verifying who is at their door. To help New Yorkers stay informed and confident, the City released a public service video outlining what official inspectors must do, what they will never do, and how tenants can protect themselves. The City is sharing the following guidance in English and Spanish today, to be followed by other languages over the next couple of weeks, to help residents feel prepared when an inspector arrives.

What Happens After You Call 311

When a resident calls 311 to report housing issues, in most cases, the complaint is routed to HPD who will assign an inspector to investigate. In many cases, inspectors will visit the home and attempt to access the building or apartment to verify the reported condition in person. Inspections are expected to document violations, ensure compliance with City laws, and help protect tenants’ health and safety.

When an Inspector Shows Up

If an inspector is assigned to your complaint, they will visit your building and apartment to verify the issue and assess conditions on site.

City field personnel will always:

Wear clothing that clearly displays the name of a City agency (uniform, jacket, branded hat)

Carry a valid City-issued photo ID or badge

Identify themselves by name and the agency they represent

City field personnel will never:

Ask about your immigration status

Wear bulletproof vests

Request passports, immigration papers, or other personal documents unrelated to the reported condition

Know Your Rights

If someone comes to your door claiming to be a City inspector, it’s okay to pause, ask questions, and make sure everything feels right. Knowing your rights helps you stay safe and confident during an inspection.

Residents have the right to:

Ask to see identification: You can request that the inspector show a City-issued photo ID or badge before allowing them entry.

You can request that the inspector show a City-issued photo ID or badge before allowing them entry. Take time to review it: Examine the ID carefully: check the name, agency, and photo to make sure it matches the person at your door.

Examine the ID carefully: check the name, agency, and photo to make sure it matches the person at your door. Confirm the agency and purpose: Politely ask which City agency they represent and the reason for their visit.

Politely ask which City agency they represent and the reason for their visit. Decline entry if something feels wrong: You are never required to let someone in if you feel uncertain about their identity or purpose.

New Yorkers should feel comfortable asking questions and taking a moment before opening the door. Sharing this information with neighbors, especially older adults, new tenants, or anyone who may feel uncertain interacting with government agencies, helps everyone in the community stay safe and informed.