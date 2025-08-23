What is a Triathlon?

by Raquel Torres

A triathlon is a multi-sport event that involves swimming, cycling, and running, completed in that specific order. It’s a demanding endurance race where athletes transition between each discipline.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

Disciplines: The three legs of a triathlon are swimming, cycling, and running.

Distances: Triathlons vary in distance, with standard formats including the Sprint, Olympic, and Ironman distances.

Transitions: Athletes change gear between each leg (e.g., from swimsuits to cycling shoes) in a designated transition area.

Endurance Test: Triathlons are known for being physically and mentally challenging, pushing athletes’ limits of endurance.

Triathlon History:

Triathlon roots initiated in France in the early 1900s. The first recorded triathlon was held in the French town of Joinville-LE-Point in 1901, which included a 3km run, a 12km bike ride, and a swim across the Marne River.

However, the modern-day triathlon as we know it today was born in San Diego’s Mission Bay, California, in 1974. It was organized by the San Diego Track & Field Club as an alternative to the rigors of track training, a total of 46 athletes completed the race, that included a 5.3-mile run, a 5-mile bike race, and a 600-yard swim; they developed the idea for this event, aiming to combine different sports into a single competition. John Collins, who participated in this event, later helped found the Ironman race in Hawaii.

Since then, the sport has grown in popularity and has become an Olympic event since the 2000 Sydney Games. Today, triathlons attract athletes of all ages and abilities from around the world.

Triathlon grew rapidly from its humble beginnings in San Diego, and within a matter of years, it became one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide.

The International Triathlon Union (ITU, which officially adopted its new identity, World Triathlon) was founded on April 1, 1989, and the Olympic distance was established at 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run. In 1989, more than 800 athletes representing 40 countries competed in the first World Triathlon Championships in Avignon, France.

Triathlon distances vary, but standard formats include Super Sprint, Sprint, Olympic, Half Ironman, and Ironman. Super Sprint is the shortest, while Ironman is the longest. There are then additional formats, such as the T100 Triathlon World Tour events and the Super League Triathlon’s range of multisports formats.

Here’s a breakdown of the typical triathlon distances:

Super Sprint:

Swim: 400 meters (0.25 miles)

Bike: 10 kilometers (6.2 miles)

Run: 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles)

Sprint:

Swim: 750 meters (0.5 miles)

Bike: 20 kilometers (12.4 miles)

Run: 5 kilometers (3.1 miles)

Olympic:

Swim: 1.5 kilometers (0.93 miles)

Bike: 40 kilometers (24.8 miles)

Run: 10 kilometers (6.2 miles)

Half Ironman (70.3):

Swim:1.9 kilometers (1.2 miles)

Bike: 90 kilometers (56 miles)

Run: 21.1 kilometers (13.1 miles)

Full Ironman (IM):

Swim: 3.8 kilometers (2.4 miles)

Bike: 180.2 kilometers (112 miles)

Run: 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles)

The long-distance triathlon- Ironman Origin:

In 1978, U.S. Navy Commander John Collins and his wife Judy proposed combining three established races in Hawaii to settle a debate about whether swimmers, cyclists, or runners were the fittest, according to XTERRA Fitness.

The Ironman distance, consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run, combined three existing endurance races: the Waikiki Roughwater Swim, the Around-Oahu Bike Race, and the Honolulu Marathon.

The First Ironman Race:

Fifteen athletes participated in the first Ironman on February 18, 1978. And it quickly grew into a globally recognized test of endurance.

The Drafting Rule:

There is another difference, in addition to the distance, between short-distance and long-distance triathlons: the race format differs, and this difference originates from the drafting rule for the bike leg. In essence, draft-legal racing (Elite-Sprints and Olympic Events) emphasizes pack riding and strategic racing on the bike. In contrast, non-drafting racing (long distances) focuses on individual performance across all three disciplines.

In draft-legal races, athletes can ride closely behind each other, using the draft to reduce wind resistance and conserve energy. Non-drafting races prohibit drafting, requiring athletes to maintain a specified distance from each other.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

Draft-Legal Triathlon:

Drafting Allowed: Athletes can legally position themselves within a certain distance (the “draft zone”) behind another cyclist, reducing wind resistance and effort.

Tactical Racing: This allows for strategic pack riding, with athletes potentially working together or trying to break away.

Focus on Swim and Run: The swim and run legs often become more critical, as the bike leg can be less individual-focused due to drafting.

Typically, Shorter Distances: Draft-legal races are often sprint or Olympic distance events.

Examples: The Olympic triathlon is draft-legal, as are many national and international sprint-distance events, according to the USA Triathlon.

Non-Drafting Triathlon:

Drafting Prohibited: Athletes must maintain a specific distance from other cyclists, typically around 10 meters, and cannot gain an advantage from drafting.

Individual Time Trial on Bike: The bike leg becomes a test of individual power and aerodynamics, as athletes cannot rely on drafting to gain an advantage.

Typically, Longer Distances: Including Ironman and half-Ironman events.

Emphasis on all three disciplines: Since drafting is not allowed, athletes must be strong in all three disciplines: swimming, biking, and running.

Road Bikes Vs TT Bikes

The Drafting Rule generates another Bike Rule difference for these formats. In triathlon, the drafting and non-drafting bikes differ in their design, which is optimized for optimal performance in various racing formats. Non-drafting bikes, such as triathlon or time trial (TT) bikes, are designed for maximum aerodynamics and speed, and are used in races where drafting (riding close behind another cyclist to reduce wind resistance) is prohibited. Drafting bikes, typically road bikes, are designed for better handling and control in a group setting, as they are used in races where drafting is permitted.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

Non-Drafting (Triathlon/Time Trial) Bikes:

Focus: Aerodynamics and speed.

Features: Aggressive geometry, low and forward-positioned saddle, extended aerobars, and often integrated storage and hydration systems.

Riding Position: More aerodynamic, but potentially less comfortable and maneuverable than a road bike.

Use: Primarily for non-drafting triathlon races (e.g., Ironman) and time trials.

Drafting (Road) Bikes:

Focus: Handling, control, and versatility.

Features: Classic “drop bar” handlebars, a more upright riding position, and generally more comfortable for longer rides.

Riding Position: Provides better handling and comfort for navigating varied terrain and riding in a group.

Use: Primarily for drafting in triathlon races (including some sprint and Olympic distance events) and road racing.

Global Phenomenon:

The Ironman triathlon evolved into a global phenomenon, with races held worldwide and the name becoming synonymous with extreme endurance challenges.

Triathlon Global Participation:

The sport of triathlon has seen significant growth.

IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races attract over 200,000 athletes annually, according to Ironman.

USA Triathlon supports and connects with over 300,000 unique active members, according to their 2024 Impact Report.

Key Points To Take:

The first recorded triathlon was held in the French town of Joinville-LE-Point in 1901.

Modern-day triathlon, as we know it today, was born in San Diego, California, in 1974

Fifteen athletes completed the first Ironman on February 18, 1978.

Triathlon became an Olympic event in the 2000 Sydney Games.

The Olympic Distance, established in 1989, is a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike ride, and a 10 km run.

Drafting bikes, typically road bikes, are designed for better handling and control in a group setting, as they are used in races where drafting is permitted.

Non-drafting bikes, such as triathlon or time trial (TT) bikes, are designed for maximum aerodynamics and speed, and are used in races where drafting is prohibited.

