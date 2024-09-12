Like-minded and Service Oriented Women

By Talia Rodriguez

#latinaherstory

“Public service is a calling that involves giving of oneself for the greater good. At 21, I had the privilege of driving public transportation (Metro Bus) for over three years, which allowed me to safeguard our environment while serving the community.” says Alondra

Alondra Morales is a Buffloanian and proud Puerto Rican volunteer, mother, friend, and leader. Her service as a bus driver reflects national employment trends as 17.0% of city bus drivers are Hispanic or Latino with the most common foreign language among city bus drivers being Spanish at 25.0%.

Latinos utilize public transit to access opportunities in education and employment. In 2022, 27% of Latinos relied on public transit more frequently compared to 14% of whites, and 12% of Latinos are less likely to have access to a car compared to 6.5% of whites per UnidosUS.org. Lack of access to college campuses via public transit is a barrier for Latino students and for some, it led to their abandoning pursuing education.

According to the American Public Transit Association, “Transit riders took 7.1 billion trips on public transportation in 2023, a 16 percent increase over 2022”. The Northeast relies on public transit as opposed to other regions and women, arguably women workers, rely on it the most.

Imagine you’re a little girl, waiting for the bus, nervous. You speak Spanish and the bus or “la guagua” is your ticket to accessing the world. The bus, when it comes, and your experience on it, can be a deal breaker for the entire course of your day. You see “la guagua” coming down the road, a sense of relief immediately. The doors open and you are greeted in your native language and with dignity by the lovely Alondra Morales, affirming your pride and identity

Alondra’s impact on the community is measured in invisible moments, like that.

Once I was that little girl waiting for the bus with my Titi. For the young ones she transported you can’t measure how seeing a Latina command such a large vehicle enhanced their mechanical efficacy. If they observe, Alondra can drive a bus, then they can more confidently dream of driving a spaceship, with pigtails. Her service extends past the driver’s seat. Her own words reflect her passion for her causes.

“A smile, a kind word, or simply offering your time can hold immense value. To embody and pass on these values, I volunteer with my daughter’s Girl Scouts troop as a co-leader, helping to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.” As a girl scout troop co leader, Alondra shapes the world of Girl Scouts locally and personalizes their mission with her identities and lived experience. All of the organizations Alondra supports are stronger because of her involvement.

Surrounding herself with like-minded and service-oriented women, one of her role models is

Alicia Montalvo. Alondra shares “Alicia has always been an inspiration to me and continues to be a mentor. As a business owner and a public service employee, she continues to promote and inspire me to ask myself the question: How far can I reach? How should I maneuver around this obstacle?”

Both Alondra and Alicia understand embodying leadership is a social investment into community. Leadership calls for immense personal discipline to ultimately advance others. As a child, Alondra understood “the idea that helping others was a sort of superpower.” Now, maybe it’s your time to help.

Clark Kent or not, If you are looking for purpose, if you are seeking new challenges, and or greater fulfillment in life, you may want to consider walking some of the paths Alondra has. No matter what she is Leading along those paths. Some of those leadership roles, include Girl Scout Cookies and some of her leadership roles, include clutching the steering wheel and pressing the gas to give those behind her access to opportunity. Both forms of service are equally valuable. This September find your passion, like Alondra, by taking action and serving others.

About the images: Alondra with her family before walking in the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Heritage Parade with NFTA-Metro. Alondra with her daughter at the PR and Hispanic Heritage Parade.

Talia Rodriguez is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors. You can send your comments or questions to talia.rodriguez.716@gmail.com.