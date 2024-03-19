Red Foxes Families in your Neighborhood

by Elise Able

The months of March, April, May and June are fox kit season in New York. People may become alarmed when they see adult foxes near their homes and trotting through yards during the day. Red foxes are very adapted to living in suburban and even urban areas. They are not nocturnal, so it is normal to see them any time of the day or night. When hunting, foxes scour the foundations of our homes and businesses, because that’s where the rats and mice are. Suburban neighborhoods provide foxes, who are omnivores, with plenty of rodents, roadkill, insects, food scraps, compost, grasses, seeds, fruits, and berries.

Neighborhoods also provide foxes with plenty of shelter and places to raise their young underneath sheds, decks, and old barns. Foxes may come in closer to humans to raise their families, because coyotes are in the further out areas. If a coyote finds a fox den, it may dig up the den and kill all the young in order to preserve enough rodent hunting and food for her own pups. Foxes instinctively know this, so they choose the lesser of two evils and come in closer to humans and away from the coyotes to raise their young. Please be kind and “rent” out your space to momma fox for a few months–you will be glad you did!

People tell me, “My gardens were never better! Thank you for talking to me about the fox family. We watched them instead of TV. They were so wonderful! We hope they come back next year!”

Foxes may have a den under your shed, porch, barn or in the back yard in a hill. In June, when the kits are older, they will be seen less and less. By late June or July, the fox family will most likely be gone and everything will be back to normal. Red foxes will not live in a den year- round. They only use a den to raise their families. Out of a litter of six, it is likely that only two or three young foxes will live to see September.

People are often worried that their family pets and children might be attacked. Foxes do not want to kill or eat your child, cat or dog. They don’t want to get injured by trying to tackle formidable larger “prey”. Foxes who grabbed a deceased cat from the road are sometimes wrongly blamed for the cat’s death. They may watch your pets with concern, bark at them, and may even chase your cat back into your yard or up a tree if it goes near the den.

Of course, thankfully, many cat owners realize the many risks of allowing their cats to roam free, and know that a healthy adult dog will be able to hold his or her own against the average ten-pound fox. In fact, foxes, dogs, and cats often develop friendships and play. An interesting little-known benefit of having a fox family in your yard, is that as long as the space is being used by foxes, it will not be used by skunks who may raise two litters a season or raccoons. Red fox urine is often used to humanely convince skunk and raccoon families to relocate their families.

Many people are afraid they can’t use their yards or let their pets outside until the foxes are gone. Keep in mind that before you realize the family was there, you used your yard and let your pets out and everything was okay. Use your yard as you always have. If the fox is uncomfortable, she will move her family.

Please allow the mother fox to raise her pups in peace. Do not hire someone to relocate the family, as this will not work out well for anyone. The most that will happen is that one or two pups will be caught (and surely killed by the hired person) and the mother will get frightened and move her family. Quite often, a single last kit simply cannot be captured, ultimately suffering from loneliness and dying of starvation in the den.

Many states have laws that state captured wildlife must be killed. Though trapped “humanely” by a hired agent, the ultimate ending for the family is generally not humane fox family. It is a lot of fun to watch the pups scampering and tumbling with each other. In fact, it is more educational and better entertainment than most television shows on these days. Enjoy the breath of fresh air and the beauty in your back yard. It may be a once in a life time event for you.

Teach your neighbors about foxes if they notice them crossing the yards during the day. Red foxes are not nocturnal and it is normal for them to be active at any time of the day or night. Momma works very hard to feed her family. She will work all day and night to feed her growing young. The males are also very attentive parents.

If you really can’t have a fox family in your yard, you should place an object such as a punch balloon, chair or a bucket near the den, but not too close as to scare momma away from grabbing her pups and moving them away from the scary object. About 10 feet from the den should be enough to concern her. A very young family can be encouraged to leave on their own by sprinkling coyote urine in the area as well. Momma will think a coyote has discovered her den and will move them away from the danger. Coyote urine can be purchased online, and also works to encourage momma raccoons and skunks to move their very young babies.

Think about this though, momma felt safe enough in your yard to have her pups there. Where else will she be able to move those pups where they will be safe? Don’t be too quick to assume a young family will be a nuisance. They will provide you with free rodent control and wholesome entertainment.

Photo of a red fox close up by David Gomez, photo of red fox on sand by Esteban Arango and photo of 2 red fox near wood by Patrice Schoefolt from pexels.com

Elise Able, runs Fox Wood Wildlife Rescue, Inc., a small rescue and sanctuary for dogs and wildlife in East Concord, NY. The comfort and healing of the animals there are her first priority. Donations to assist with medical care, feeding, housing, and raising of orphaned fox and other mammals are always welcomed. 100% of the donations go directly toward saving animals. There are no paid staff or officers. Check out Fox Wood Wildlife Rescue on Facebook, and at http://www.foxwoodwildliferescue.org/ Donations are appreciated and can be made via Paypal to: foxladye@yahoo.com. You can chip in by checking out my Amazon Wish List too! https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3835W81H6XGOI/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_3

Provided by Rob English from PAR is a grassroots organization in Central New York.

Contact People for Animal Rights

PO Box # 401,

Cleveland, NY 13042

peopleforanimalrightsofcny@gmail.com

https://parcny.org/