Lost Dog, Part 2, Recovery

by Nancy Camorati

If you are trying to recover a lost dog, here are some insights from Gatekeeper K9’s website (https://gatekeeperk9rescue.org):

Perhaps your first instinct will be to call out, chase, whistle, and try to approach a loose dog. The dog’s first instinct is to run because it is frightened and likely to perceive humans as a threat. The lost dog may also be chased from an area into unfamiliar surroundings to the dog and to rescuers.

Try to get a picture of the dog without getting too close and frightening it. If the dog is moving, note the direction. Share the picture on social media along with the date, time, and location. A good Facebook groups for lost and found pets are Lost and Found Pets of CNY and LOST AND FOUND PETS OF CNY. Another good place to check is Nextdoor.com. If you have a dog that is lost or you see a lost or stray dog, report the sighting to local dog control services.

If the dog comes to you, secure it as best you can, using any method at your disposal. Carefully let the dog into an enclosed area such as a garage, fenced yard, or even your car. Check social media for reports of missing dogs. Post pictures of the dog on social media. If you are unable to find the dog’s owner, call local animal control services. They will come and get the dog and take care of it while they try to find its guardian.

For more information on what to do and what not to do, go to Gatekeeper.org. You can contribute by visiting the wish list on Amazon via their website using the Donate button.

Image Credit: The photo of two German Shepherds by Jozef Fehér and the photo of a dog behind fences Irina Zhur from pexels.com

Nancy Camorati is a member of People for Animal Rights, a grassroots organization in Central New York,

Contact People for Animal Rights

PO Box # 401,

Cleveland, NY 13042

peopleforanimalrightsofcny@gmail.com

https://parcny.org/