Let’s celebrate their lives

#latinaherstory

by Talia Rodriguez

“Projections” are defined as forecasts of a future situation, like when we try to guess which of our cousins will get the biggest rice and beans plate from Abuela or the extra Pegao. I like to inform my personal projections with lunch (at least) then data, good data, from solid sources, I deem reputable. I hope that #latinaherstory is one of those solid sources for you.

This spring, our “focus” words will be defined here in our community and then redefined in reality as you experience them with our #latinaherstory definitions as anchors. Along with definitions, offering a necessary layer of data from industry and academic reports to frame our individual experiences, we hope to intentionally contribute to our community discernment when choosing cosas like products, news, places, leaders, churches, cars, music, teams, and whatever else we want to #invest our time, streams, energy, and “likes” into. Shared vocabularies inspire future growth. As a Latina community, who we are and what is important to us influences our shopping. And our dollars say so, as we Latinos shop with purpose. According to McKinsey and Company, Latinos are conscious of our impact, choosing brands that value the environment and their employees, which makes us unique. Shopping trends and numbers have a huge economic impact over time, as the U.S. Census indicates over 1 in 4 Americans are likely to be Latino by 2060.

In 2060, 3.4 million of the older adult population will be Latinos, according to our amigas, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

And time is face cream and money, baby (New York Accent). We have infinite options as we decide how to support older members of our community and ourselves. Firstly, depending on how we feel: con cafe con pan or cafe solo, lol. As we know, #latinas are culturally diverse but face common statistical realities.

Commonalities bring us closer to the dinner table of life, and Latinaherstory is ringing the dinner bell. While we need data, shared vocabularies, and humor to thrive through creative problem-solving in the carpool/school drop-off lane of life, our most valuable resources are our tias, abuelas, and mothers and their infinite wisdom that smells like fresh her perfect laundry and the hug you needed.

Centering on quotes of #latina wisdom, this month our quote belongs to Aileen Marti of Buffalo, New York, NEW Older Adult Program Manager at West Side Community Services of Buffalo, a bustling nonprofit full of diverse peoples and cultures, as a leader, Aileen states:

“Let’s celebrate their lives as much as we celebrate ours.”

She brings her passion for life through artistry, leadership, and working with our older adults. Back to you this March as you decide which STEAM programs, summer camps, daycares, senior programs, nonprofits, and or businesses you are trusting with your summer plans and or as you are starting, running, or supporting your own any of the above think of Aileen and her #latinaherstory wisdom, add in a couple shakes of data (approximately “no mucho”), add your prayers, and maybe call your Tia who has been waiting to hear from you or actually ask your older neighbor, “Dona qué piensas.”

At Westside Community Services, Aileen is asking that question and informing programming with feedback directly from the source, our elders.

As we plan for our community at large, first individually, we must project our household summer expenses to master the spring season. You will join the rest of us sneaking in our extra #makeup that we need legitimately. Check our scholarship tab for Latina-specific scholarships and more information about organizations like West Side Community Services, which we LOVE and give back. As we look forward to El Verano, projections are necessary. 111 days away from March 01st. Amen.

Photo of an Erderly person holding a stress ball by Matthias Zomer from pexels.com

Talia Rodriguez is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors.