Go on, even with pain!

by Claudia Cataldi

In life, we all carry pain and problems. No one is exempt. What truly separates those who move forward from those who remain stuck is not the absence of difficulties but the ability to act despite them. Despite the problem, I kept going. Despite the sadness, I achieved. Despite the defeat, I rose again.

The great mistake is to turn wounds into identity. Trauma is real, but it is not a lifelong résumé. Nobody here suffers from amnesia: we all remember what hurt us. The difference lies in how we use those memories. True victors turn them into fuel, into inspiration to prove that they were the protagonists of the story, not the victims of it.

The danger is in finding comfort in the victim’s role. Some people become addicted to saying “nobody understands me” or “these things only happen to me.” As if there were a championship of suffering. But in that championship, there is no podium, only wasted time and wasted life.

Life doesn’t wait for you to stop complaining. Opportunities don’t knock forever. If you’re too busy competing over who has suffered more, you’ll miss them. Victim energy steals time, closes doors, and destroys your ability to receive good things.

You are not what happened to you. You are what you decide to do with it now. And that decision is both the hardest and the most liberating one.

Because in the end, the one who wins is not the one who never suffered, it’s the one who decided to triumph despite the suffering.

Claudia Cataldi is a Journalist, M.Sc. in Political Science and International Relations. She is also the President of the Brazilian Association of Digital and Electronic Press – RJ.

Photo of a group of people celebrating triumph by Mikael Blomkvist from pexels.com and image on a man on top of a mountain provided by this article’s author Claudia Cataldi.