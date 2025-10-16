From the Fields to the Frontlines: A Latina Dreamer by María Delgado Sutton

A Dreamer is someone who came to the U.S. as a child without legal status and has grown up in the country. Protected under DACA, they can work, study, and contribute to their communities, though the program does not guarantee a path to citizenship.

She is one of the 538,000 undocumented students in the United States. A first-generation Latina who graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Bachelor’s Degree and most recently completed a nursing scholars accelerated registered nurse program. She is a Dreamer, but not just an ordinary Dreamer. She is an unauthorized immigrant who arrived in the United States as a minor, under the age of 16, and was granted protected status to remain here.

She came from Mexico at just three years old with her parents, who sought a better life. They settled in as migrant farmers, building a life full of challenges, barriers, and insecurities, all of which she witnessed firsthand. As her parents worked the fields from sunup to sundown, they held tightly to the belief that higher education would open greater opportunities for their daughter. While they tried to shield her from the harshest realities of farm work, they instilled in her the values of education, perseverance, and hard work.

At 14, she took her first job on a farm. She knows what it means to plant, harvest, and pack fruits and vegetables that end up on tables across America. For seven years, she experienced the struggles of the migrant farmworker: language barriers, distrust in the legal system, exploitation, lack of transportation, financial stress, health inequities, isolation, racial profiling, discrimination, and trauma. Yet her determination to pursue education only grew stronger. Despite the daily fear of deportation and separation, she excelled in high school, maintaining top grades.

At a young age, she realized that while America is often called the “Land of the free,” this did not fully apply to her or her family. She faced limited opportunities, but applied for DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which provided protection from deportation under strict regulations. With DACA, she received a social security number, a work permit, and the requirement to pay federal income taxes. Recipients of DACA must reapply every two years, and the program does not offer a guaranteed route to citizenship.

Sadly, some people, aware of her “situation,” even discouraged her from pursuing higher education, saying it might not be possible. But her desire for knowledge and excellence gave her the strength to persevere. With no access to federal or state financial aid, she and her parents worked tirelessly to pay tuition out of pocket. Their sacrifices were immense, but she prevailed.

It is worth noting that 99% of DACA students graduate from high school, three-quarters join the workforce, and half go on to higher education. Even so, despite their contributions, many are still not welcomed in the United States.

Her own accomplishments prove the potential of Dreamers. She completed two internships where she demonstrated compassion, empathy, and exceptional work ethic. She earned a reputation as a reliable and resourceful team member. Leveraging her strong computer skills, she developed brochures on human and labor trafficking, designed educational workshops, and contributed to advocacy and community engagement initiatives. Following these accomplishments, she was appointed to roles as both a community outreach worker and program coordinator.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, she pursued her calling to become a nurse. In 2023, she applied to an advanced one-year registered nursing program at a hospital. There she earned a full scholarship on the condition that she would work within the hospital for three years after graduation. She succeeded and graduated from the program, earning high grades each term while balancing work as a clinical technician. Weeks later, she passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), officially becoming a licensed registered nurse.

She is an inspiration to Dreamer and DACA students, breaking barriers, daring to dream big, and clearing the way for future generations. She embraces her culture, her heritage, and her identity as an immigrant. Her struggles, lived experiences, and complex obstacles have shaped her into the accomplished young woman she is today. She deserves the right to continue living in the only country she has ever truly known. She has contributed, and continues to contribute, to the economy of the United States. Her hard-earned piece of “The American Dream” should not be one step away from deportation.

Her impact is evident. She has shown leadership, resilience, and commitment to underserved communities. She motivates and inspires others, particularly Latina women and young Dreamers who see in her a role model. Her story is a reminder that the “American Dream” is not meant to be reserved for a select few, it belongs also to those who fight tirelessly for their place in it.

She is proof that Dreamers are not only Dreamers. They are achievers, leaders, and essential contributors to the fabric of this nation. And her journey is only just beginning…

