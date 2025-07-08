Finding your way Through United States Healthcare – A Brief Introduction

by Dan Xia

I recently finished reading Solito by Javier Zamora, a memoir about a nine-year-old boy’s journey from El Salvador to the U.S. His story highlights how frightening and disorienting it can be to arrive alone in a new country. Beyond the challenges of language barriers and daily life, newcomers face complex systems like healthcare. Even for those born within the U.S., understanding insurance and medical care can be confusing. This article offers a brief and accessible introduction to healthcare concepts for those still finding their way.

Where to go for care?

In the U.S., the appropriate place to seek care depends on the situation and severity. For emergencies, like chest pain or car accidents, call 911 or go to the Emergency Room. For less urgent needs, like the flu or preventative care, a community health clinic or a primary care doctor’s office is usually a good choice. If the issue isn’t life-threatening but requires prompt attention or is worsening, like a sprain or infection, urgent care centers may be convenient (1). For more complex conditions or when additional tests are needed, healthcare providers can refer patients to specialists.

What is health insurance?

Healthcare in the U.S. can be expensive. Health insurance helps reduce medical costs. Without insurance, even a basic doctor’s visit may cost hundreds of dollars. Insurance generally covers most costs, but patients might still be responsible for a portion, such as a “copay” or “deductible.”

There are various types of insurance. Medicaid covers low-income adults, while CHIP provides coverage for children (2). Some states offer additional programs for immigrants, so checking local options can be helpful. Employers may also provide insurance. For those who are ineligible, many community clinics offer low-cost care based on income and do not ask about immigration status.

How to find a doctor?

For non-emergencies, a primary care doctor is often the first point of contact. They can prescribe medications, refer to specialists, and provide general health advice. Those with insurance should verify which doctors are covered by their plan. Community health centers can also assist in finding a healthcare provider.

What are the rights of a patient?

In the U.S., everyone has the same rights to healthcare. Emergency care is available regardless of immigration status or ability to pay. Medical information is confidential. Healthcare workers typically do not ask about immigration status unless it is required for a specific program (3).

Additional tips:

• Interpreters can be requested free of charge.

• Ask questions.

• Keep a record of medications and medical history.

• Ask to speak with a financial counselor for help finding affordable care.

Navigating healthcare in a new country can be intimidating. However, community organizations and local resources are available to support access to necessary medical care.

Dan Xia is from New Jersey and is currently a third-year medical student at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. There, he is a part of the school’s “Latin Health Pathway” and frequently works with members of the Latino community through programs such as Refugee Tutoring and the Rochester Human Rights Initiative. His interest in travel and intercultural exchange led him to self-study languages. He is proficient in four languages, including Spanish, and has experience learning ten languages. He hopes to continue serving the Spanish-speaking community as a future family medicine doctor.