Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Latest:

CNY Latino Newspaper

the most direct and effective way to reach the Latino population in Central New York State

Business English Latest 

Expands with New Business

Marisol Hernandez 0 Comments

Syracuse Hemporium LLC Expands with New Business, Northern Lights Buds LLC
by Jim Charon, Owner, SyracuseHemporium@gmail.com

Syracuse Hemporium LLC, a leading provider of hemp products in Syracuse, NY, is pleased to announce the launch of its new business, Northern Lights Buds LLC. Northern Lights Buds LLC will apply for a dispensary license when they become available and plans on offering a wide variety of cannabis products.

“We are excited to expand our offerings to include cannabis products,” said Charon, owner of Syracuse Hemporium LLC. “We believe that cannabis has the potential to improve the lives of many people, and we are committed to continuing to provide our customers with high-quality, safe, and effective products.”

Northern Lights Buds LLC will take over the location from Syracuse Hemporium LLC at 320 Northern Lights Plaza in Syracuse, NY. The plan is for the store to be open seven days a week with approved hours from the Town of Salina.

Syracuse Hemporium LLC is a minority and veteran-owned and operated business that has been serving the community since 2018. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality hemp products at an affordable price.
—————————————————
For more information about Northern Lights Buds LLC, please contact Jim at NorthernLightsBuds@gmail.com

Photo of letter tiles beside a cannabis plant by Alesia Kozik and photo of a person holding oil bottle by Oliver King from pexel.com

 

You May Also Like

Why sugar, cheese and fast food are more addictive than Heroin

Marisol Hernandez 0

Good News for Furry Animals

Marisol Hernandez

Heart on Health

Marisol Hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *