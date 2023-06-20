Syracuse Hemporium LLC Expands with New Business, Northern Lights Buds LLC

by Jim Charon, Owner, SyracuseHemporium@gmail.com

Syracuse Hemporium LLC, a leading provider of hemp products in Syracuse, NY, is pleased to announce the launch of its new business, Northern Lights Buds LLC. Northern Lights Buds LLC will apply for a dispensary license when they become available and plans on offering a wide variety of cannabis products.

“We are excited to expand our offerings to include cannabis products,” said Charon, owner of Syracuse Hemporium LLC. “We believe that cannabis has the potential to improve the lives of many people, and we are committed to continuing to provide our customers with high-quality, safe, and effective products.”

Northern Lights Buds LLC will take over the location from Syracuse Hemporium LLC at 320 Northern Lights Plaza in Syracuse, NY. The plan is for the store to be open seven days a week with approved hours from the Town of Salina.

Syracuse Hemporium LLC is a minority and veteran-owned and operated business that has been serving the community since 2018. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality hemp products at an affordable price.

For more information about Northern Lights Buds LLC, please contact Jim at NorthernLightsBuds@gmail.com

Photo of letter tiles beside a cannabis plant by Alesia Kozik and photo of a person holding oil bottle by Oliver King from pexel.com