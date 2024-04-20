The Power of Collective Voice

by Talia Rodríguez

There’s a difference when you RECKON something and when you know something. Like the difference between when you code and when you write. Coding is defined as a language used to program (= give instructions to) computers and Reckoning is defined as to think or believe, basically giving instructions to neighbors.

When a neighbor says, “I reckon,” I’m full of red, white, and blue ears, with stars on top. Teachers are responsible for teaching us to write and code. I reckon they are the most important role America has seen, second to parents and very close to soldiers.

Buffalo Girl, Kelly Camacho, SUNY and public-school grad, una proud Puerto Rican, knows teachers, she’s the daughter of one. Under thirty, full of motivation and life, she currently lends her energy to NYSUT, New York State United Teachers. Per their website:

NYSUT is a federation of more than 1,200 local unions, each representing its own members. We are affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the National Education Association (NEA). We are also part of organized labor – the AFL-CIO – and of Education International, with more than 20 million members worldwide.

Kelly is an asset to NYSUT because her passion for helping neighbors understand the power of collective voice is connected to her deeper work of finding hers, shoes on and off, a little country, a little urbana. Her focus word is “union.”

“Union” has meant a lot of things in America; at one point, it was a pseudonym for what we were fighting for. A word to remind our country during times of great dissent, we in the United States are people united by a national commitment to liberty, best spiced up by state identity. New York’s spice would be something in between everything bagel, sofrito, and curry powder.

To a SUNY kid “meet me in the UNION” means energizing food, fun, and friends.

This month, we mean all of the above, but specifically the methodology we use as Americans. When we reckon, we might have some ideas, we need some time to talk about them.

Kelly’s energy is what Unions need to keep those conversations going. Kellys quote reads: “When many people have the same problem it becomes an issue. I would like to see our local and global communities move from a ‘me’ to a ‘we’ attitude. No matter what issue, if you fail to build solidarity and leaders, you have failed. The success of the movement hinges on our ability to build power in all communities. Our inclusion, protection, and solidarity with women, Black and Brown people, and LGBTQ+ is pivotal. The inclusion of groups for strategy and not solidarity is extractive.”

Latinas are no stranger to “unions.” Historically, we have contributed to their evolution, creation, and cupcake sales. Looking into the future, our roles will continue to evolve, but one thing will stay the same: the need to sign that card, sign it. And if you’re spicy, you can join the ranks of folks like Kelly changing the world, it’s like dinner, the more, the merrier,” and like you girls know, there’s work to do.

Connect with Kelly on LinkedIn and or a NYSUT near you or via email at Kelly.Camacho@nysut.org

Talia Rodriguez is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors.