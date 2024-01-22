Beyond Borders: The Power of Sports Engagement for Latino Youth

by Jordan Cruse

Adolescence comes with many changes and can be a difficult experience for anyone. This time can be particularly challenging for children of families who migrate to the United States (US), especially if they know little or no English. Early involvement in sports can be an incredible way for Latino youth to overcome many of these challenges. Some of the benefits of sports participation for all ages include improved mental, physical, and social health. For young people who have recently migrated, it can additionally promote adjustment to life in the US, significantly develop language ability, and offer a way to embrace one’s culture.

Sports in general have countless health benefits for young people. There are understandably many physical health benefits, but it also promotes mental health by lowering stress levels and is associated with lower rates of anxiety and depression [1]. Intervention programs promoting physical activity for young Latinos specifically have been shown to help cope with negative emotions, and participants report higher self-esteem [2]. Further, Latinos participating in school sports outside of these programs also tend to have higher self-esteem [3]. Sports involvement can also promote social health, especially for people who play team sports. One study looking at youth development programs in Latino communities highlighted that sports gave participants the opportunity to engage in collaborative relationships with peers, which can promote social development [4].

For Latino youth, especially those who recently moved to the US, sports can help support them during this time in their life. If a young person participated in a sport before moving, it can be incredibly helpful to continue enjoying that activity while meeting new friends and joining social groups in the process. There are also several cognitive and academic benefits. Sports participation for young immigrants has been associated with improved ability to learn and speak English as they adjust to life in the US [5]. Sports has also been associated with higher school performance for Latino students [6]. High school athletes in general are more likely to attend and graduate from a four-year college, which can help bring new career opportunities [7].

Finally, sports can be a way to celebrate one’s background. Playing and watching sports is a significant part of many Latin American countries, and hence continued participation can help maintain and embrace that aspect of one’s culture. Soccer, for example, is celebrated by many Latino communities and fosters connection by cheering for a favorite team or organizing soccer leagues to play together [8]. Interestingly, even being a fan of a sports team positively affects one’s wellbeing and promotes social connections [9]. In short, there are countless benefits that sports engagement can have for young Latinos, and especially for those who are first-generation. However, they are truly a healthy pastime at any age, so regardless of the sport or the season, get out and play!

Illustration by Carlos Alberto Villamarin

References

Jordan Cruse is from Louisville, Kentucky. He graduated from Indiana University with degrees in Neuroscience and Biochemistry and minors in Spanish and Music. He is now a medical student at the University of Rochester and is part of the “LatinX Health Pathway,” which helps fulfill his passion for providing equitable care to Spanish-speaking patients. He is currently interested in pursuing a career in sports medicine.