Agricultural Exposures

HEALTH

by Hannah Klatte

In the United States, a large portion of the population works in agriculture. Due to hard manual labor and exposure to toxic chemicals, farmworkers face unique health risks. It is important to understand the causes and symptoms of illnesses related to this work and to know when to seek medical care or legal support.

Exposure to Pesticides and Other Chemicals

Insecticides kill insects, but they can also harm people. Poisoning can occur through ingestion, inhalation, or absorption through the skin or eyes. Symptoms vary depending on the type, dose, and duration of exposure. Between 3 and 12 hours after contact with organophosphates, the most common pesticides, patients may experience tearing, salivation, blurred vision or constricted pupils, vomiting, diarrhea, involuntary urination, weakness, headache, and confusion. In severe cases, respiratory failure and heart arrhythmias can be life-threatening. Prolonged exposure to low doses can cause neuropathy (1).

How to protect yourself:

When pesticides are being applied, it is important to leave the area. If you are applying them, avoid doing so in windy conditions, store them away from food and water, and wash your hands after handling them. Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, closed-toe shoes, a mask, and eye protection. At the end of the day, change your clothes, place them directly in the washing machine, and take a shower. Pesticides can remain on plants for several days after application, so always take precautions (2).

In case of exposure: Remove contaminated clothing, wash the skin, and call the Poison Control Center (1-800-222-1222) or emergency services.

Heat Exhaustion

Physical exertion and dehydration, especially on hot days, can raise body temperature (>38.3 °C), causing excessive sweating, headache, weakness, dizziness, and fainting (3). Heat stroke (>40 °C) is more severe and may present with confusion, stroke-like symptoms (changes in sensation or strength), seizures, and cessation of sweating; it can also cause internal organ damage.

How to protect yourself:

Rest during the hottest hours of the day and stay hydrated (4). It is recommended to drink at least 2-3 liters of water daily, and more during physical activity. Wear hats, loose breathable clothing, and sun protection.

In an emergency:

Cool the person with cold water on the skin or with wet clothing and call emergency services. If the person is conscious, provide drinks with electrolytes or sugar.

Respiratory Diseases from Agricultural Dust

Inhalation of dust can cause inflammation, fungal infections, allergies, and fibrosis of the respiratory system. It can trigger asthma, causing airway narrowing that presents with wheezing and respiratory distress. Farmers may develop allergic reactions to mold or animal dander (hypersensitivity pneumonitis), presenting with cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

How to protect yourself:

Use a respiratory mask when disturbing soil or when dust is present and avoid moldy hay (5).

Legal Resources

All workers have the right to a safe work environment. If it is not possible to follow these protective measures, you can:

Join a union File a complaint with the New York State Public Employment Relations Board Contact organizations such as Workers’ Center of Central NY, Worker Justice Center, and Alianza Agrícola



Contacts:

Poison Control (Control de Veneno): 1-800-222-1222.

Workers’ Center of Central NY: https://www.workerscny.org/en/home/ 315-218-5708

Worker Justice Center: https://www.wjcny.org/ 1(800)-724-7020

Alianza Agrícola: https://www.alianzaagricola.org/home (585) 454-9714

References:

Pesticides. National Insititute of Environmental Health Sciences (2026). https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/enfermedades/pesticidas Organophosphate and carbamate poisoning. Up to Date (2026). https://www.uptodate.com/contents/organophosphate-and-carbamate-poisoning Preventing Heat Illnesses in Agriculture. Penn State Extension (2025). https://extension.psu.edu/farm-respiratory-hazards Exertional heat illness in adolescents and adults: Management and prevention. Up to Date (2026). https://www.uptodate.com/contents/exertional-heat-illness-in-adolescents-and-adults-management-and-prevention Farm Respiratory Hazards. Penn State Extension (2025). https://extension.psu.edu/farm-respiratory-hazards

Hannah Klatte is from Philadelphia, PA. She earned her bachelor’s degree in plant biology at Penn State University and is currently studying medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. She loves combining her two academic interests by exploring how nutrition and agriculture influence health. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, art, gardening, and learning more about the world and the people around her.