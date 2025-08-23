We Are Building a More Affordable New York

by Walter T. Mosley, NYS Secretary of State

Let’s face it, the cost of living isn’t cheap. Whether you’re buying groceries, paying rent or juggling childcare, it can feel like your paycheck is stretched to the limit every week. But Governor Kathy Hochul is committed to improving the quality of life for you and the more than 20 million residents living in New York State. She fought for and delivered a State Budget that puts you first and makes New York a more affordable and livable state.

We call it the Affordability Agenda and here’s what it means for you — more money in your pocket, less stress on your wallet and real investments in your future. We know that too many families across the state are struggling to make ends meet. As the federal government continues to play with reckless and unauthorized tariffs that have burdened businesses with skyrocketing costs that have been passed along to consumers, the Governor’s Affordability Agenda is centered around making life easier for New Yorkers.

As Secretary of State, I travel all over New York. I talk directly to local leaders and residents from the North Country to Long Island, to Syracuse, Buffalo, Mid-Hudson, New York City and many communities in between, and they all tell me the same thing: “We need help.” Prices are up, inflation continues, and Washington’s economic policies are making things worse. But here in New York, we’re not waiting around. We’re taking action. It’s our job.

The Governor’s Affordability Agenda recently passed through the New York State Budget, delivers victories on issues that working families care about most. She fought for real relief, especially for middle- and low-income New Yorkers who go out every day to make ends meet for their families.

But what does all this mean for you?

Here is just some of the relief coming your way:

Inflation refund checks of up to $400, putting money in the pockets of over 8 million New York households.

Lower middle-class taxes , with $1 billion annually in tax relief to 8.3 million families.

Expanded child tax credit that provides up to $1,000 per child to 1.6 million families, which since 2023 has included children under four.

Free school meals for more than 2.7 million students.

Safer and more affordable childcare through big investments that help both parents and providers.

$15/month high-speed internet access to low-income households, helping close the digital divide.

$2.5 billion in STAR rebates to provide relief to homeowners.

The most consequential statewide housing plan in decades, so families have access to affordable housing and protects homeowners and renters throughout our state

Added jobs and boosted tuition assistance, education funding and public transit investments to the highest levels in history so families have the best opportunities for success.

And we’re not stopping there because New York needs to be the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation.

Her economic development and workforce plans include new access to low interest capital for small businesses, free community college for adults pursuing degrees in high-demand fields, enhancing the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit with a new tier for semiconductor supply chain companies and protecting workers from wage theft.

Right now, there are over 400,000 jobs available in the State of New York. At the same time, over 4 million adults ages 25 to 55 don’t have a college degree or credential, which is often the key to unlocking better paying jobs.

So, here’s what we’re going to do — the State is going to pay for community college for those adults ages 25 to 55 who are studying in-demand fields like healthcare, education, or technology. Because we know the cost is often the barrier. If you’re working minimum wage, trying to pay for childcare, and cover the cost of community college to lift yourself up, it doesn’t add up. With this plan, you won’t have to choose.

And we’re investing big in our small businesses and downtowns. The Affordability Agenda works hand in hand with the successful economic development programs we already have in our state, like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, to boost local businesses, improve housing and create places where people want to live, work and play.

We are rewriting the New York story where working families don’t just survive, they thrive. We are fighting for the working people and families in New York State and to make life more affordable for everyone.

