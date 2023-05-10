Title 42 –Good Bye – New Humanitarian Parole – Hello?

by Jose Enrique Perez

Last month the Biden Administration announced in an attempt to control the flow of immigrants at the Southern Border decided to implement a new Humanitarian Parole program because of the ending of Title 42 scheduled for May 2023.

The Biden Administration also announced a new Family Reunification Parole Processes for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia. The agency is also modernizing existing family reunification parole processes for Cuba and Haiti. These processes, once finalized, will allow vetted individuals with already approved family-based petitions to be paroled into the United States, on a case-by-case basis.

Some punitive and deterring measures announced. Individuals who cross into the United States at the southwest border without authorization or having used a lawful pathway, and without having scheduled a time to arrive at a port of entry, would be presumed ineligible for asylum under a new proposed regulation, removed in days and banned for 5 years, absent an applicable exception.

The Biden Administration will be working with the governments of Mexico, Canada, Spain, Colombia, and Guatemala so that immigrants can either apply for protections in those countries or request appointments to migrate to the United States.

The United States will open Regional Processing Centers Across the Western Hemisphere to Facilitate Access to Lawful Pathways. These Regional Processing Centers (RPCs) will be in key locations throughout the Western Hemisphere to reduce irregular migration and facilitate safe, orderly, humane, and lawful pathways from the Americas. The first centers will be established in several countries, including Colombia and Guatemala, in the region. Individuals from the region will be able to make an appointment on their phone to visit the nearest RPC before traveling, receive an interview with immigration specialists, and if eligible, be processed rapidly for lawful pathways to the United States, Canada, and Spain.

You should remember that this article is not intended to provide you with legal advice; it is intended only to provide guidance or information about immigration issues. Furthermore, the article is not intended to explain or identify all potential issues that may arise in connection with this form. Each case is fact-specific and therefore similar cases may have different outcomes.

