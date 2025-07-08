This Heat!

by Rob English

I am writing this article in late June, and Oh My Goodness, it’s HOT! We are under what the meteorologists call a “heat dome,” and you have no doubt heard that such things can be deadly. Stay cool – you know what to do – use fans, maybe with a bowl of ice cubes in front; go to the Community center or a library for air conditioning, stay hydrated, etc. Use all the tricks. Check on neighbors.

Cats and dogs? Cats are evolved from desert animals; well hydrated and protected from the sun, they can survive reasonably hot days and reasonably cold nights. Dogs need shade and lots of cold water.

In Syracuse, New York, a local law, often referred to as Adrian’s Law, restricts tethering dogs outdoors during extreme weather conditions. Specifically, dogs cannot be left tethered outside for more than two continuous hours when the temperature is below 32°F or above 90°F, or during other dangerous weather conditions. Violations can lead to fines and potential jail time.

In cars, any pet might die. Here are some tips from the Humane Society of the U.S. about that:

1. On a warm day, the temperature in a parked car can reach 120 degrees in minutes – even with the windows partly open.

2. A companion animal can quickly suffer brain damage or die from heatstroke or suffocation in these conditions.

3. Signs of heat stress: heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid pulse, unsteadiness, staggering, vomiting, deep red or purple tongue.

4. If your companion animal becomes overheated, begin immediate steps to lower her/his temperature as follows:

* Move her/him to the shade and apply cool (not cold) water over entire body to gradually lower temperature;

* Apply ice packs or cold towels – to head, neck and chest only;

* Offer her/him small amounts of cool water or let her/him lick ice cubes;

* Take her/him to a vet immediately; this could save her/his life.

5. If you see an animal in a parked car alone on a hot day, try to find the animal’s person right away. If necessary, call animal control or the police or 911.

6. Another reason to avoid leaving your companion animal in a car alone is that a thief might steal her/him.

7. When traveling in a vehicle, cats should be in a carrier and dogs should be in a dog harness.

8. Each animal should have ID, such as a tattoo or chip.

RESOURCE: You can request cards with similar information that are easy to stick under a windshield wiper. Request from People for Animal Rights or from Red Rover at redrover.org

Well, this hellish heat can’t last forever. Good luck with enduring it, and may we soon enjoy more pleasant weather with healthy, happy dogs and cats by our side!

Photo of tan and black dogs by Helena Lopes, photo of brown dog wearing a chain by Mike González and photo of dog inside a car by John from pexels.com

Rob English is a member of People for Animal Rights, a grassroots organization in Central New York,

Contact People for Animal Rights

PO Box # 401,

Cleveland, NY 13042

peopleforanimalrightsofcny@gmail.com

https://parcny.org/