I wonder how many people that are starting to read this particular article (Marisol & I call it every year, our Anniversary Editorial), starting to

wonder what’s going on with this delated anniversary message, from both the publisher and the editor of this monthly bilingual newspaper… well… (for those few that really care – and I don’t try to be offensive, I was trying to be funny), the answer is… “Things Happen in Life” (well, I think the real saying is with another word and no “thing”, but… I want to keep it decent – lol).

In our case, “Things Happen in Life” has to do with short of staff, getting involved in large projects, health issues, and some other personal matters that we couldn’t control; and, I know these might sound like convenient excuses (something that I have the fame of keep telling to many members of our culture), but – honestly – those are my reasons, and I’m sticking to them – lol; and despite that this only happens once a year (well, the next one will happen in 11 months – lol), we both cannot understand how the time flies, and how we cannot not prepare and have this done on time.

With that said, and to honor what a proper successful entrepreneur person should do, the idea is now to identify those reasons (or excuses), the idea is to try to find a generic good for any situation solution, in case they will happen again in the future… after all, it has been said in many seminars and guides for future business owners, and venture interpreters, that is success of any successful person, is to find a solution to problems.

The other reason that could have influenced me, not to give importance and/or make time for doing this article (the editorial), to be ready ad published, for the actual month of the anniversary (and again, I’m saying this is supposed to be a reason or a excuse), is that… I probably more than covered all the possible things that can be said, for this commemorative time in our business (and more specifically, for our monthly “bilingual” newspaper), things like what his means for us (Marisol & I), who to be thankful and appreciative, the highlights and the features through all this times, my work with my business partner – and life partner – Marisol, and just about any other possible thing that had to be said about commemorating any anniversary the first one, the second one, the third one, …or the 22nd one.

So, I apologize of this one (the 22 year – and one month – anniversary “Editorial”), might sound like a quick way to “comply” with an obligation, throw some “bla-bla’s”, and … here it is… DONE..!, but this is my best way to attend continuing with a possible nice annual tradition for our readers, and “please” Marisol (who when we met 21 years ago), found these “editorials” valuable and interesting for her.

Believe it or not, after twenty-two years (and one month), Marisol and I still wake up every day excited to be in this business, in this industry. Happy to be working wot each other and to continue making an impact in our community.

Weather it is publishing the newspaper, being part of panel forums to share our experiences and histories or to support a community initiative that highlight and celebrates our culture, we still get inspired and motivated to continue with the work that it takes to make this publication and business alive and thriving.

In any event, my most sincere and deepest apologies about the delay of publishing this (I believe this is the second time in our 22 years that this has happened to us), and – as I have said for the past 22 years, my most sincere thanks to the advertisers and our clients in general, to our Associates, partners, interns, employees (only one for now – lol), and of course my very-helpful business partner and sweetheart of life Marisol, my thanks to the members of our culture, and also the people from other cultures that have supported us, who still read and use our publication, despite of being considered an old fashioned media outlet… almost extinct.

DO NOT FORGET TO ALSO READ MARISOL’S “EDITORIAL” ABOUT OUR ANNIVERSARY, located on this posts…

No promises if it will be on time, but… let’s see what kind of content and “blah blah blah” I will come up next year, when we will HOPEFULLY be celebrating our 23rd anniversary.