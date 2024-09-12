Why is Cortisol the Stress Hormone?

by Raquel Torres

Dr. Traci C. Johnson, MD describes cortisol as nature’s built-in alarm system. It’s your body’s main stress hormone. It works with certain parts of your brain to control your mood, motivation, and fear.

Our adrenal glands — triangle-shaped organs at the top of your kidneys — make cortisol.

Cortisol plays an important role in a number of things your body does. For example, it:

Manages how your body uses carbohydrates, fats, and proteins

Keeps inflammation down

Regulates your blood pressure

Increases your blood sugar (glucose)

Controls your sleep/wake cycle

Boosts energy so you can handle stress and restores balance afterward

Your hypothalamus and pituitary gland — both located in your brain — can sense if your blood contains the right level of cortisol. If the level is too low, your brain adjusts the amount of hormones it makes. Your adrenal glands pick up on these signals. Then, they fine-tune the amount of cortisol they release.

Cortisol receptors — which are in most cells in your body — receive and use the hormone in different ways. Your needs will differ from day to day. For instance, when your body is on high alert, cortisol can alter or shut down functions that get in the way. These might include your digestive or reproductive systems, your immune system, or even your growth processes.

Sometimes, your cortisol levels can get out of whack.

Understanding the natural stress response:

| Source from an article by Mayo Clinic staff, 2023 |

When you face a perceived threat, a tiny region at the brain’s base, called the hypothalamus, sets off an alarm system in the body. An example of a perceived threat is a large dog barking at you during your morning walk. Through nerve and hormonal signals, this system prompts the adrenal glands, found atop the kidneys, to release a surge of hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol.

Adrenaline makes the heart beat faster, causes blood pressure to go up and gives you more energy. Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, increases sugar, also called glucose, in the bloodstream, enhances the brain’s use of glucose and increases the availability of substances in the body that repair tissues.

Cortisol also slows functions that would be “nonessential or harmful” in a fight-or-flight situation. It changes immune system responses and suppresses the digestive system, the reproductive system and growth processes.

When the natural stress response goes wild

The body’s stress response system is usually self-limiting. Once a perceived threat has passed, hormones return to typical levels. As adrenaline and cortisol levels drop, your heart rate and blood pressure return to typical levels. Other systems go back to their regular activities.

But when stressors are always present and you always feel under attack, that fight-or-flight reaction stays turned on. For example, being in a stressful job, having relationships with toxic people, or stressful external situations,

The long-term activation of the stress response system and too much exposure to cortisol and other stress hormones can disrupt almost all the body’s processes. This puts you at higher risk of many health problems, including:

Anxiety

Depression

Digestive problems

Headaches

Muscle tension and pain

Heart disease, heart attack, high blood pressure and stroke

Sleep problems

Weight gain

Problems with memory and focus

That’s why it’s so important to learn healthy ways to cope with your life stressors.

10 tips to cope with stress:

| Source from a Healthline Magazine Article written by Katey Davidson, MScFN, RD, CPT, Heather Hobbs in 2024 |

Get the right amount of sleep. Prioritizing sleep may help reduce cortisol levels. Get regular exercise. Exercise can increase or decrease cortisol depending on the intensity. Learn to recognize stressful thinking. Adding a mindfulness-based practice to your daily routine may help you manage stress and reduce cortisol levels. Breathe. Deep breathing is a technique for stress reduction that can be used anywhere. Like mindfulness-based practice, controlled breathing helps stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, known as the “rest and digest” system, which helps lower cortisol levels. Have fun and laugh. Laughing promotes the release of endorphins and suppresses stress hormones such as cortisol. It’s also linked with better mood, reduced stress and perceived pain, lower blood pressure, and a stronger immune system. Maintain healthy relationships. Supportive relationships can translate to lower cortisol levels, according to a 2017 review of research. Take care of a pet. Relationships with animal companions can also reduce cortisol. Be your best self. Feelings of shame, guilt, or inadequacy can lead to negative thinking and dysregulated cortisol levels. Eat a nutritious diet. While all foods can be enjoyed in moderation, being mindful of the foods you eat may relieve symptoms of stress and help you better manage your cortisol levels. Regular high added sugar intake may result in elevated cortisol levels. Interestingly, a diet high in sugar may also suppress cortisol release during stressful events, which makes it more difficult to manage well during dangerous situations where the appropriate amount of cortisol is required. Take certain supplements. In addition to a nutrient-dense diet, certain supplements may also support lower cortisol levels, like Fish Oil and Ashwagandha.

Fish oil is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are thought to reduce cortisol. A longitudinal cohort study involving 2,724 participants showed that having high omega-3 levels in the blood was associated with lower levels of inflammation and cortisol. Though you can get omega-3s from fish, you can also opt for a fish oil supplement.

is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are thought to reduce cortisol. A longitudinal cohort study involving 2,724 participants showed that having high omega-3 levels in the blood was associated with lower levels of inflammation and cortisol. Though you can get omega-3s from fish, you can also opt for a fish oil supplement. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen herb widely used in traditional medicine to treat anxiety and help people adapt to stress.

Summary

In January 2024 a medically reviewed article on Medical News written by Zia Sherrell, MPH showed that Having too much cortisol in the blood can be damaging to health, particularly if cortisol levels remain high over an extended period. In many cases, the most direct way to lower it is to reduce things that trigger its production. For many people, this means reducing stress.

By making simple lifestyle changes to relax the nervous system and reduce exposure to stress, people may notice an improvement in their well-being.

In cases where high cortisol has links with an underlying condition or medication or does not respond to lifestyle changes, people should speak with a doctor.

Raquel Torres, MBA is a USAT Elite Certified Coach, Professional Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete.