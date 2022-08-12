Pursuing Peace

provided by Joshua Caleb Johnson

Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace

2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention unites 239 Countries in more than 500 languages

Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Central New York will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August, 2022.

“We see from everything that is going on around us that there is a lack of peace,” said Michelle Metcalf, from Baldwinsville, New York. She and her husband Wren plan to attend each session of the convention together from their home or with extended family. “I always feel excited about conventions coming up,” said Wren Metcalf. “I think I will benefit most by being reassured of the powerful impact of striving to maintain and cultivate peace in all of our relationships.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org. The program’s first segment was made available for streaming or download beginning June 27, 2022. All are invited to attend the program at no charge.

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually. On April 1 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.

The three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics to be explored are:

• How love leads to inner peace and peace with others.

• Why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace.”

• How to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.

• What people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace.

• Why friendship with God can lead to true peace.

The convention will conclude with the exciting presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!”

All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.

For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.

Jehovah’s Witnesses come from hundreds of ethnic and language backgrounds, yet we are united by common goals. Foremost, we want to honor Jehovah, the God of the Bible and we do our best to imitate Jesus Christ, God’s son. For that matter, we are proud to be called Christians. Each of us regularly spends time helping people learn about the Bible and God’s Kingdom. Because we witness, or talk, about Jehovah God and his Kingdom, we are known as Jehovah’s Witnesses. To read the Bible online or learn more about us and our beliefs please visit jw.org.