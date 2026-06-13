by Raquel Torres

We need to understand that patience is a skill, not simply a personality trait.

Patience is often misunderstood as simply “waiting quietly,” but true patience is much deeper. It is the ability to remain calm, emotionally balanced, and mentally focused even when life feels uncertain, slow, frustrating, or uncomfortable. Patience is not weakness, passivity, or lack of ambition. In many ways, it is emotional endurance and inner strength.

In modern society, people are constantly conditioned for speed: instant answers, immediate gratification, fast results, and constant stimulation. Because of this, patience has quietly become one of the most valuable psychological skills a human being can develop. Patience influences relationships, careers, finances, health, sports performance, decision-making, and emotional well-being. It affects not only the mind, but also the nervous system and the body itself.

Research from psychologist Dr. Sarah Schnitker at Baylor University found that patient individuals tend to experience lower levels of stress and depression while reporting higher life satisfaction, gratitude, hopefulness, and stronger interpersonal relationships. Studies published by the American Psychological Association also connect patience with improved emotional regulation and healthier responses to adversity.

Neuroscience research suggests that mindfulness and delayed gratification practices strengthen areas of the brain linked to self-control, emotional resilience, concentration, and long-term decision-making. Famous studies such as the Stanford Marshmallow Experiment by psychologist Walter Mischel demonstrated that individuals capable of delaying gratification often developed stronger emotional and academic outcomes later in life.

Patience also has a powerful connection with the nervous system. When people become chronically impatient, reactive, or emotionally impulsive, the body activates the sympathetic nervous system; commonly known as “fight or flight.”

This increases stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, raises tension, reduces clarity, and narrows decision-making ability. Over time, constant impatience can contribute to anxiety, emotional exhaustion, impulsive decisions, conflict in relationships, poor concentration, and chronic stress patterns.

On the other hand, patience activates calmer neurological responses. It supports parasympathetic nervous system regulation, which helps the body return to a state of balance and recovery. This creates a domino effect: patience improves concentration, concentration improves clarity, clarity improves decision-making, and better decisions create greater peace, confidence, emotional stability, and self-trust.

Patient individuals often appear calmer not because life is easier for them, but because they develop the ability to tolerate discomfort without losing emotional control. Patience creates space between emotion and reaction. In that space, wisdom grows.

Patience is not something people are simply born with. Like endurance in sports, it can be trained and strengthened over time.

Here are practical ways to develop stronger patience in everyday life:

Slow your immediate reactions and pause before responding emotionally. Practice controlled breathing during stressful moments. Reduce unnecessary rushing in your daily routine. Focus on what you can control instead of obsessing over outcomes. Train yourself to tolerate small inconveniences without frustration. Limit overstimulation from constant notifications and multitasking. Exercise regularly — physical training improves emotional regulation too. Use long-term goals to remind yourself that meaningful progress takes time. Practice gratitude daily to shift attention away from impatience. Reframe delays as opportunities to observe, think, recover, or learn instead of “wasted time.”

Experts from Harvard Medical School also emphasize that mindfulness practices can reduce impulsive reactions, improve emotional stability, and positively influence stress regulation over time.

Patience does not mean accepting poor treatment, lacking ambition, or avoiding boundaries. It means developing the strength to respond wisely instead of reacting impulsively. It is deeply connected to peace, confidence, emotional maturity, and happiness because patient people learn to trust both themselves and the process of life.

In a fast and overstimulated world, patience becomes a quiet form of power. It protects mental clarity, strengthens relationships, improves resilience, and allows human beings to navigate adversity with greater balance and wisdom. Few skills influence the quality of life more profoundly than the ability to remain patient when life becomes difficult.

Raquel Torres, MBA is a USAT Elite Certified Coach, Professional Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete. Raquel also writes blogs for several magazines and her team Athletic Mentors. Since May 2021 she contributes as a columnist with CNY Latino Newspaper. She shares true life stories with her experiences, also tips and tactics that helps anyone to be their best version. To read about her, head over to cnylatinonewspaper.com and search for her by her name. You can also send questions or comments about her column to the following email: raquel@athleticmentors.com and go to her website at www.raqueltorres.org.