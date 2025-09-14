La Doña of the West Side Football – LatinaHerstory

La Doña of the West Side Football: A Legacy of Love and Family

by Talia Rodriguez

She stands there—clipboard in hand, about five-foot-something—La Doña, as I call her. The boss. Catherine “Coach Cat” Rivera has given over 20 years to empowering Buffalo’s youth through football and the foundation of family values. And season after season, she earns her title.

The Westside Bulls are more than just a football and cheerleading league. They’re a neighborhood legacy—built on a shared love for sport and a commitment to shaping the next generation. Within that love, a structure has grown that supports local business, culture, and family.

This year, Macho’s wife—his partner in life and legacy—is running things on her own. The neighborhood, and far beyond it, mourned the loss of Macho. But love is a powerful act and out of her love—for Macho, for the game, and for the community they built—she chose to lead, like she was born to.

She’s not alone, either. Her entire family is engaged. Her granddaughters cheer on the sidelines. Her grandson plays on the field. Illustrating what it looks like when a family becomes the backbone of a movement.

Football in New York isn’t a pastime—it’s a lifestyle. The field is a safe, structured space where youth channel their energy into purpose. On the West Side, where cricket, soccer, and volleyball also thrive, football remains generational commitment neighbors are proud to sacrifice for.

Now, with NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) reshaping the future of sports, communities like ours are poised to benefit. Latinos are one of the fastest-growing fan bases in American sports—and our dollars and likes follow our favorite teams and their influencers.

54% of Latino fans support companies that sponsor their teams – Source: Hispanic Star

There was a 25% growth in Latino sports viewership over the last 5 years – Source: Hispanic Star

Over 31 million U.S. Latinos identify as NFL fans—a number that continues to grow every year – Source: CNBC

Nearly 70% of Latino NFL fans stream games on mobile devices, smart TVs, or online—making them one of the most digitally engaged fan bases – Source: Latinos in Sports

In the NFL—where the overall fan base skews older with a median age in the mid-to-late 50s—67% of Latino fans are aged 16–39, making us a significantly younger segment – Source: Sportico

Latinas are not only a growing segment of the NFL fan base but also powerful household decision-makers—86% say they direct spending and experiences, positioning them as pivotal drivers of fandom and the sport’s future – Source: Luz Media

These aren’t just stats—they’re opportunities. The Bulls aren’t just teaching football and cheer.. They’re building future brands. Helping youth understand their value, own their narratives, and show up with pride—in cleats, on camera, and in life. This is what it looks like when football becomes a platform for real growth—on and off the field.

Their home turf is the football field inside the new Ralph Wilson park. And they need your support. Follow the Westside Bulls on Facebook to stay connected and witness their journey unfold.

Better yet—show up and support. Cheer from the sidelines, westside style. Bring your family, your friends, your love for the game. Because this isn’t just football. It’s a living legacy—a story of leadership, sacrifice, and love that echoes far beyond the final whistle—no matter who’s holding the clipboard, hoop earrings or not.

Talia Rodriguez is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors. You can send your comments or questions to talia.rodriguez.716@gmail.com.