Facing the Future with Confidence

provided by Joshua Caleb Johnson

In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries including the United States. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”

Against this backdrop of pessimism, a special global program featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” will be held on the weekend of April 2, 2023. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at the Providence, Rhode Island Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with a videoconferencing option available. Please check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage of jw.org for local addresses and meeting times.

“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”

After receiving his university degree and finding employment in his chosen field, Yamil Carrasquillo, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, still felt something was missing in his life. When he saw world conditions, he felt there was little hope for the future. When he began to study the Bible, however, his outlook gradually changed. “It really caught my attention when I read that the Bible promises we will see a world without war and death,” said Carrasquillo, who is looking forward to attending the upcoming special program. “All these promises helped me to see the future with hope and to gradually make changes for the better in my life.”

The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on the evening of Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

About the image – Jehovah’s Witnesses around the globe observe the annual Memorial of Jesus’ death featuring a Bible-based talk about the importance of Jesus’ sacrifice. The public is invited to this event on April 4 as well as a special talk entitled, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence” held during the first weekend of April. — PHOTO COURTESY OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES

Jehovah’s Witnesses come from hundreds of ethnic and language backgrounds, yet we are united by common goals. Above all, we want to honor Jehovah, the God of the Bible. We do our best to imitate Jesus Christ and are proud to be called Christians. Each of us regularly spends time helping people learn about the Bible and God’s Kingdom. Because we witness, or talk, about Jehovah God and his Kingdom, we are known as Jehovah’s Witnesses. To read the Bible online and learn more about us and our beliefs visit jw.org.

Public Information

900 Red Mills Road

Wallkill, NY, 12589

(718) 560-5600 | pid.us@jw.org