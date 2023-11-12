Exercise and Mental Health

How Physical Activity Improves Mental Health?

by Raquel Torres

Half of all people in the United States live with mental health challenges. Regular physical activity is proven to improve human lives.

Research shows that the psychological and physical benefits of exercise can also help improve mood and reduce anxiety.

The importance of exercise is not adequately understood or appreciated by patients and mental health professionals alike. Evidence has suggested that exercise may be an often-neglected intervention in mental health care.

Aerobic exercises, including jogging, swimming, cycling, walking, gardening, and dancing, have been proven to reduce anxiety and depression. These improvements in mood are caused by exercise-induced increase in blood circulation to the brain and by an influence on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA).

It is not being conformist; but when it comes to exercising, “something is better than nothing”.

A recent study from the UK showed that those who fit in two smaller sessions during the weekend will reap almost as many benefits as those who exercise more often. It’s better to do a little than to do none at all!

Another recent Harvard Study found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of depression by 26%. The benefits of regular exercise include improved sleep, endurance, stress relief, energy and stamina, and mental alertness. Thirty minutes of exercise of moderate intensity, such as brisk walking for 3 days a week, is sufficient for these health benefits. Moreover, these 30 minutes need not to be continuous; three 10-minute walks are believed to be as equally useful as one 30-minute walk.

When your physical body feels better, so does your mental body. Exercise helps prevent and improve a number of health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis. The increased blood flow to the brain affects the physiologic reactivity to stress. Exercise releases feel-good endorphins and other natural brain chemicals that can enhance your sense of well-being. Other benefits of physical activity are time away from stressors, fulfillment from increased self-sufficiency, increased self-confidence, and social interaction.

Daily physical activities DOESN’T have to be structured

Some research shows that physical activity such as regular walking, not just formal exercise programs, may help improve mood.

Impact on self-esteem

Exercise not only has a positive impact on our physical health but can also increase self-esteem.

Where do I start?

Ask yourself whether you’d prefer being indoors or out, doing a group or individual activity, or trying a new sport. If sporty exercises put you off, or feel uninspired at the thought of limiting yourself to just one activity, think outside the box and remember that going on a walk, doing housework, and gardening are all physical activities. Also, would you rather go it alone or do an activity with a friend? Social support is a great motivator, and sharing your experiences, goals, and achievements will help you to keep focus and enthusiasm.

Making it part of daily life

Adopting a more active lifestyle can be as simple as doing daily tasks more energetically or making small changes to your routine, such as walking up a flight of stairs.

Start slowly

If physical activity is new for you, it’s best to gradually build up your ability. Focus on task goals, such as improving sports skills or stamina, rather than competition, and keep a record of your activity. There are many apps accessible for free to help, like strava.

Make physical activity a priority to:

Improve your memory and brain function (all age groups). Protect against many chronic diseases. Aid in weight management. Lower blood pressure and improve heart health. Improve your quality of sleep. Have a better mood, reduce feelings of anxiety and depression. Reduced tiredness that can increase mental alertness. Stronger bones, improves joint pain and stiffness. Maintain muscle strength and balance. Increase life quality and span.

“You have power over your mind –not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength”. M. Aurelius

Raquel Torres, MBA is a USAT Elite Certified Coach, Professional Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete. Raquel also writes blogs for several magazines and her team Athletic Mentors. Since May 2021 she contributes as a columnist with CNY Latino Newspaper. She shares true life stories with her experiences, also tips and tactics that helps anyone to be their best version. To read about her, head over to cnylatinonewspaper.com and search for her by her name. You can also send questions or comments about her column to the following email: raquel@athleticmentors.com and go to her website at www.raqueltorres.org