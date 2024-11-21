A more equitable community where families have the resources and opportunities to build generational wealth

by Talia Rodriguez

LatinaHerstory

When was the last time you experienced a “full circle” moment and what does that mean to you?

Puerto Rico did not achieve universal female suffrage until 1935. Thus for some of us, our full circle moment is at the polls this month casting a vote for Harris.

After school, I watched Oprah daily and she introduced the “full circle” concept into my life. I see the publication of this feature as an “Oprah full circle” moment for me, and for the subject, Taisha.

I met Taisha St. Jean-Tard in our neighborhood, the West Side of Buffalo. She was a high school participant in a Latina leadership development program and pageant and I was a graduate student volunteer. I was also an unpaid intern at Buffalo City Court, working several jobs or so, whenever I could get to them, studying public policy, hoping to attend law school, and visiting abuela.

As an ambitious 20-something, I knew how to spot a winner. Despite her youth, I observed Taisha’s posturing, drive, professionalism, persistence, commitment to fellow participants, desire to volunteer, and overall strong presentation.

I told her maybe once or twice, before the big night, she was a winner.

Ultimately I was right, as were many people around Taisha.

Today, Taisha is the first Latina to ever serve as Chief of Staff for the City of Buffalo’s Common Council. Beginning as a Legislative Aide, Taisha’s dedication to excellence propelled her to one of the most influential roles in City Hall. Dually, once a pageant competitor herself, she now serves as Executive Director of the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Pageant Organization Inc. and is the first Latina to do so. As a result of her self-discipline, desire to change the world, and leadership vision Taisha continues to make history while providing a shining example in WNY.

Her eyes hold a very important view of the horizon. When asked about her vision for the future of our community, she stated:

“My vision for the future is to help create a brighter, more equitable community where families have the resources and opportunities to build generational wealth. I want to ensure that everyday people are heard and that they have access to the tools and support they deserve to thrive. By focusing on policies that empower families, improve access to housing, education, and economic opportunities, I aim to create lasting change that uplifts our entire community and secures a prosperous future for generations to come.”

Taisha is engaged in policy crafting, administrative law, research, community building, and so much more in the second-largest city, in a state where only 58% of Latinos were registered to vote in 2022. As Chief of Staff, she has an incredible influence on the energy, health, and productivity of our legislative branch, at the city level.

Surrounding herself with women who propel her forward she credits Judge Betty Calvo-Torres as a mentor and motivator.

As a community, supporting groundbreakers like Taisha requires acknowledging the great sense of personal responsibility and isolation, the first of few feels. Building inclusive space for our leaders means emphasizing success looks different when are history-making and human.

When asked how she defines success Taisha stated:

“I measure success by the impact I leave behind, not by titles or how much money I make. To me, success is about the difference you make in people’s lives and in your community. Every day, I wake up striving to do something that creates positive change and helps others. It’s about knowing that when I’m no longer here, the work I did made a lasting difference, and that’s what truly matters to me.”

Taisha’s leadership is action-focused and thus what some see as challenges to Taisha are welcome opportunities.

Never scared to represent Latinas, as the first of few, you can follow Taisha’s journey on LinkedIn and learn more about a Latina governmental expert and public servant motivated by a strong vision of our shared community future.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/taisha-st-jean-tard-bb2836186/

Talia Rodriguez is a bi-racial, bi-cultural, and bi-lingual Latina from Buffalo. Ms. Rodriguez’s mission is to write about Latina’s, who have shaped the face of our city and our region. It is Ms. Rodriguez’s believes that our own people should inspire us and in telling our collective stories, we push our community forward. Ms. Rodriguez is a community advocate and organizer. She is a 5th generation West Sider, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo Law School, and an avid baseball fan. She lives on the West Side with her young son A.J… Ms. Rodriguez sits on the board of several organizations including the Belle Center, where she attended daycare. Ms. Rodriguez loves art, music, food, and her neighbors. You can send your comments or questions to talia.rodriguez.716@gmail.com.