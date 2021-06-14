Watermelon Slushie – A Healthy Cocktail

by Daniel Odescalchi

As summer descends upon us, we need refreshing and healthy beverages to help us beat the heat. I like watermelon slushies so much that I wish I had thought of them. Watermelon is nectar from the gods, a superstar drink that makes Gatorade look like soda. The recipe I am sharing can be consumed as an adult cocktail by adding vodka (optional) or as a delicious slushie that the entire family can enjoy.

Watermelon grows easily in warm climates, so no surprise that it is full of nutrients needed to replenish the electrolytes lost due to the warm weather. It contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant with many health benefits including sun protection, improved heart health and it even lowers the risk of certain types of cancer. It lowers inflammation and reduces oxidative damage. As an antioxidant, lycopene may also benefit brain health. For example, it may help delay the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Watermelon contains beta carotene which protects our eyes against the sun. It is 97% water, so it helps us hydrate and contains vitamins C, A, potassium and magnesium. Its nutrients help relieve muscle soreness from overexertion during summer exercising and are good for regenerating skin and hair cells. This magical fruit can even improve digestion.

And what better alcohol to pair with watermelon than vodka? Vodka contains no sugar and fewer calories than most other liquors.

Adults that wish to add vodka can enjoy that fact that most research shows people who have 4-5 drinks per week have less stress and may be healthier than those who do not drink at all. But whether you add vodka or not, watermelon is truly a low-calorie superfood and our watermelon slushie is just what the doctor ordered!

Recipe Summary

Prep: 10 mins

Freeze: 2 – 4 hrs

Servings: 4

Ingredients

4 cups watermelon flesh, seeds removed.

2 fluid ounces of ginger ale

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 cup of Vodka

2 fluid ounces of melon liqueur

4 twists lemon zest (garnish)

Directions

In a food processor, puree the watermelon flesh. Pour the pureed watermelon into empty ice cube trays and freeze for at least 2 hours. In a blender combine the frozen watermelon cubes, ginger ale, lemon juice, vodka, and melon liqueur; blend until smooth. Pour into 4 frozen martini glasses and garnish each with a lemon twist.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: 274 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.7mg.