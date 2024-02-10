The Stoicism

Why Stoicism is more Relevant than you Might Think?

by Raquel Torres

Stoicism is the ancient philosophy of Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, and Epictetus. Stoicism is a school of Hellenistic philosophy that flourished in Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome. (Hellenism in a religious context refers to the modern pluralistic religion practiced in Greece and around the world)

The Stoics believed that the practice of virtue is enough to achieve eudaimonia: a well-lived life. The Stoics identified the path to achieving it with a life spent practicing the four virtues in everyday life: wisdom, courage, temperance or moderation, and justice, and living in accordance with nature. It was founded in the ancient Agora of Athens by Zeno of Citium around 300 BC.

The Three Pillars of Modern Stoicism

1. The dichotomy of control: This Stoic idea stands out as being of the most obvious value. According to the Stoics, we need to let go of the idea that we have direct, complete control over many of the things that concern us, such as what other people think about us, what happened in the past, and even what might happen in the future. All we have direct control over, according to the Stoics, are how we think about things and what we voluntarily do.

2. Developing a good character: the Stoics, along with many other ancient philosophers, argued that there was no tragic conflict between being happy and being ethical. Developing a good character could help you achieve both. Four central, cardinal virtues were said to be the key to a good character: wisdom, courage, self-control, and justice. Stoics recommend both that we cultivate these virtues and that we prioritize keeping our good character above everything else.

3. Stoic Mindfulness and therapy: the Roman Stoic Epictetus famously wrote that “People are disturbed not by things, but by the views which they take of things” Events in themselves don’t have the power to distress us, Is the perception of them.

● “The best revenge is not to be like your enemy.”

– Marcus Aurelius

● “Choose not to be harmed — and you won’t feel harmed. Don’t feel harmed — and you haven’t been.”

– Marcus Aurelius

● “You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

– Marcus Aurelius

● “If a person doesn’t know which port it sails, no wind is favorable.”

– Seneca

● “Difficulties strengthen the mind, as labor does the body.”

― Seneca

● “Hang on to your youthful enthusiasm — you’ll be able to use them better when you’re older.”

― Seneca

● “He who is brave is free”

― Seneca

● “When someone is properly grounded in life, they shouldn’t have to look outside themselves for approval.”

―Epictetus

● “It is not the person who has too little, but the one who craves more, that is poor.”

―Seneca

● “Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.”

―Epictetus

Raquel Torres, MBA is a USAT Elite Certified Coach, Professional Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete. Raquel also writes blogs for several magazines and her team Athletic Mentors. Since May 2021 she contributes as a columnist with CNY Latino Newspaper. She shares true life stories with her experiences, also tips and tactics that helps anyone to be their best version. To read about her, head over to cnylatinonewspaper.com and search for her by her name. You can also send questions or comments about her column to the following email: raquel@athleticmentors.com and go to her website at www.raqueltorres.org