by Oscar Meza

Silent Crisis: 11 Million Live with Diabetes Without Knowing It—Disproportionate Impact on Latinos

Good morning. My name is Oscar Meza, and I am currently collaborating with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) on an effort that is—more than merely informative—profoundly human: shedding light on how diabetes is affecting our families, our communities, and our stories.

For millions of Latinos in the United States, diabetes is not just a statistic — it’s a diagnosis that changes lives, including my own. It’s a daily worry, a difficult conversation at the dinner table, the cost of medications that sometimes are not affordable. And even so, this reality remains largely overlooked in both local and national coverage.

But it’s also important to say this clearly: even with these numbers, diabetes can be managed, and millions of people live full, happy, normal lives when they receive the right care. That message of hope is just as essential as the data:

40.1 million people in the U.S. are living with diabetes.

11 million don’t know they have it — a critical situation in Latino communities, where 1 in 4 adults does not have a regular health care provider.

Hispanic adults are 66% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than non-Hispanic adults.

Among Latino subgroups, the highest rates are seen in Puerto Ricans (13.3%) and Mexicans/Mexican Americans (11.1%).

Diabetes is responsible for 80% of amputations related to complications — many of them preventable with early diagnosis.

More than 115 million adults live with prediabetes, and 8 out of 10 don’t know it.

Behind every number is a story — and media outlets like yours are essential to giving voice to these stories and helping educate our community.

Behind every number lies a story, and media outlets like yours are essential for giving a voice to these stories and educating our community.

The ADA has bilingual experts, verified statistics, and resources in Spanish that we can provide to support any reporting aimed at informing, educating, and serving Hispanic audiences.

If this topic could contribute to your coverage, I can arrange an interview with a specialist and/or share with you the complete package of information and materials in Spanish that we have available. I am here to support you with whatever you may need.

I remain at your disposal.

Sincerely,

Oscar Meza (He/Him)

Spanish Communications Contractor

Central Time Zone

817-680-2795

OMeza@diabetes.org

1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383)

The Images in this content was taken from pexels.com and credit below…

Women with glucometer by Nutrisense-Inc

Couple with fruits and glucose machine by Pavel Danilyuk

Diabetes medicine and glucometer by N-Voitkevich