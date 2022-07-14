Over $1M available in Scholarships for Hispanic Students

EDUCATION

Provided by Estrella Rosas

Hispanics are half as likely to hold a college degree as non-Hispanic white adults. The reasons behind this are complex but often link back to financial needs.

Scholaroo – a scholarship research tool, is attempting to combat this problem by centralizing 35 scholarships geared towards Hispanic students. Over 500 awards will be granted with the amounts ranging from $500 to $20,000.

5 Scholarships notables for Latinos

1. El Cafe Del Futuro Scholarship = https://scholaroo.com/scholarship/el-cafe-del-futuro-scholarship/ – Open to undergraduate and graduate students, and members of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Institutions (HACU). Twenty-five winners will each receive $5,000.

2. First Generation Scholarship from Coca-Cola = https://scholaroo.com/scholarship/first-generation-scholarship-from-coca-cola/ – Open to undergraduate and graduate students who are the first in their families to attend college. Participants must be members of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Institutions (HACU). Five winners will each receive $2,500.

3. CCNMA Scholarship = https://scholaroo.com/scholarship/ccnma-scholarship/– Open to Hispanic students in California who are or will be pursuing a career in journalism. Ten winners will receive from $500-$,1000.

4. First in Family Humanist Scholarship = https://scholaroo.com/scholarship/first-in-family-humanist-scholarship-freedom-from-religion-foundation-forward-freethought-scholarship/ – Freedom From Religion Foundation Forward Freethought Scholarship

Open to undergraduate students who are the first in their families to go to college and identify themselves as agnostic, atheist, humanist, freethinker, and/or secular. Six winners will each receive $5,000.

5. United Talent Agency Entertainment Scholarship = https://scholaroo.com/scholarship/united-talent-agency-entertainment-scholarship/

Open to Hispanic college juniors and seniors, members of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Institutions (HACU) who are eager to pursue a career within the business side of the entertainment industry. Two winners will each receive $2,500.

All scholarships for Hispanics are available here: https://scholaroo.com/scholarships-for-hispanic-students/

At Scholaroo, you’ve got a team of scholarship professionals working around the clock and around the globe to help you pay for college. We realize your time is precious so we do the leg work for you.

Your team will identify the best scholarships for you from around the world based on your own unique profile and give you the behind-the-scenes tips, tricks, and tactics you need to realize scholarship opportunities.