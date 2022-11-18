New Immigration Program just for Venezuelans

by Jose Enrique Perez

Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis.

Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico. Yes, deported or removed to Mexico. Basically, the government will be applying the infamous Title 42 to All Venezuelans.

The government’s effort to reduce the irregular migration of Venezuelans also includes a new process to lawfully bring up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans into the United States. The United States will not implement this process without Mexico keeping in place the acceptance of the return of Venezuelan nationals who bypass this process and attempt to enter irregularly.

Clearly, the government wants to reduce the number of Venezuelans seeking to irregularly enter the United States. The program is derived from the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program, which decreased flows at the border by creating an orderly process for the entry of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To be eligible, Venezuelans must:

• Have a supporter in the United States who will provide financial and other support (Sponsor);

• Pass rigorous biometric and biographic national security and public safety screening and vetting; and

• Complete vaccinations and other public health requirements.

Venezuelans are ineligible if they:

• Have been ordered removed from the United States in the previous five years;

• Have crossed without authorization between ports of entry after the date of announcement;

• Have irregularly entered Mexico or Panama after the date of announcement, or are a permanent resident or dual national of any country other than Venezuela, or currently hold refugee status in any country; or

• Have not completed vaccinations and other public health requirements.

Venezuelans should not travel to Mexico to pursue entry into the United States as they will be coming directly into the United States.

Venezuelans approved via this process will be authorized on a case-by-case basis to travel to the United States by air directly to an interior port of entry, thus relieving pressure at the border. Once in the United States, they will be eligible to apply for work authorization.

A supporter or sponsor must prove that they have the means to provide financial and other support for the beneficiary.

If you want to be a sponsor, you must go to this link — www.uscis.gov/Venezuela

Even though it is a program that will allow some Venezuelan to come to the United States, many activists are deeming the new immigration policy for Venezuelans as a program that would allow only a small, elite group that could be granted the possibility of applying for it and obtaining work permit; therefore, it is not really an asylum or refugee program.

It is important to note that the program DOES work as I already have 3 clients who came within one week of the application.

You should remember that this article is not intended to provide you with legal advice; it is intended only to provide guidance or information about immigration issues. Furthermore, the article is not intended to explain or identify all potential issues that may arise in connection with this form. Each case is fact-specific and therefore similar cases may have different outcomes.

