New Designation of TPS for Sudan and Cameroon!

by Jose Enrique Perez

President Biden continues to be immigrant friendly and now has announced an extension of the TPS for Sudan and Cameroon. This continues to be a nation of immigrants. You should remember that TPS is an immigration status granted to immigrants in the United States who are temporarily unable to safely return to their home country because of ongoing armed conflict, an environmental disaster, civil unrest or other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

TPS is granted to eligible nationals of designated countries. The following countries are currently under TPS: Afghanistan, Burma, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Nepal, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Haiti, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen.

During the period for which Sudan and Cameroon has been designated for TPS, TPS beneficiaries may remain in the United States and may obtain work authorization. However, TPS does not lead to permanent resident status or “green card” holder status. When the United States terminates a TPS designation, beneficiaries revert to the same immigration status they maintained before TPS unless that status had since expired or been terminated or to any other status they may have acquired while registered for TPS.

It is really important to understand that TPS is not granted to persons that try to register after the first registration period ends, so if a person of a country that is currently under TPS did not register the first time TPS was assigned, then that person does not qualify for TPS. However, a person may be eligible to file late. For this reason, it is really important you call us to talk to a lawyer about your case.

Timeframe Sudan:

TPS Registration Period: August 21, 2023 through April 19, 2025

Employment Authorization Cards (EADs): June 30, 2024

Original TPS Designation Date: April 19, 2022

Current TPS Designation Date: October 20, 2023

Continuous Residence Date Since: August 16, 2023

Continuous physical presence: October 20, 2023

Timeframe Cameroon:

TPS Registration Period: October 10, 2023 through June 7, 2025

Employment Authorization Cards (EADs): December 7, 2024

Original TPS Designation Date: June 7, 2022

Current TPS Designation Date: December 8, 2023

Continuous Residence Date Since: October 5, 2023

Continuous physical presence: December 8, 2023

You should remember that this article is not intended to provide you with legal advice; it is intended only to provide guidance about immigration policies. Furthermore, the article is not intended to explain or identify all potential issues that may arise in connection with this program or any new immigration policies. Each case is fact-specific and therefore similar cases may have different outcomes.

Photo of port entry building in US by Matt Barnard, photo of people walking on sand by Muneeb Yassir and photo of wooden puzzle pieces of a world map by Anthony Beck from pexels.com

Jose Enrique Perez represents individuals in immigration. If you have any questions or concerns about an immigration case or potential case, you can call me at (315) 422-5673, send me a fax at (315) 466-5673, or e-mail me at joseperez@joseperezyourlawyer.com. The Law Office of Jose Perez is located at 659 West Onondaga Street, Upper Level, Syracuse, New York 13204. Now with offices in Buffalo and Rochester as well!!! Please look for my next article in the December edition and stay safe. In addition to our current practice of Personal Injuries, Work Accidents, Social Security and Immigration, we now also practice Criminal, Traffic, Family, DWI and Divorce.