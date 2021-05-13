Inspiring Others

Stories that have the power to inspire and protect others

by VJ

Abuse comes in many forms. Some abuse is obvious and leave physical marks on the outside, however abuse can also be less obvious and cause internal pain and suffering. Whether physical or psychological, abuse is a form of bullying that undermines a person’s self-esteem, tears families apart and can ultimately take lives. Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to woman in the United States. Every day in this country alone, more than three women are murdered by their partners or loved ones. Almost half of all men and women in the United States have experienced abuse at the hands of a partner daily.

When people think of domestic violence or relationship abuse, they often associate it with certain stereotypes. One of those stereotypes is that it must be physical to be considered harmful. Another stereotype is that it only occurs to people of a certain age, race, and socioeconomic status. The fact of the matter is that domestic violence both physical and psychological does not discriminate and can affect any one regardless of their race, gender, educational background, religion or sexual orientation. It is also important to remember that domestic violence is not just physical abuse, in fact I am going to focus on the abuse that occur the most and the yet the least talked about, psychological and verbal abuse.

It seems that our society has limited our understanding of domestic violence due to the emphasis on physical bruising. We have been accustomed to recognizing domestic violence when we have a result we can see with our eyes. I am here to argue however that some of the unseen results can be the most damaging and difficult to heal from. I am asserting that it is high time we acknowledge the internal bruising on our hearts and minds that psychological abuse too often causes. It is so easy to become trapped in the cycle of an abusive relationship and yet it is so difficult to escape from. It is also important to understand that the cycle can entrap people of all ages both male and female.

I want to take this opportunity to educate, raise awareness, and most of all to inspire change. I want to speak to those who are trapped in this cycle all over the world and say, you are not alone and what you are going through matters! If you believe you are in a verbally or emotionally abusive relationship, please contact someone. I believe that your stories have the power to inspire and to protect others from having similar experiences. Therefore, I am asking all of you to find courage to seek help, for your sake and the sake of your loved ones.

If you believe you are a victim of Domestic violence here is a list of organizations that may be able to help:

Regional:

24- Hour Crisis & Support Hotline: 315-468-3260

New York State Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline: 1-800-818-0656

https://opdv.ny.gov/help/dvhotlines.html

National:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233