Happy Belated 22nd Anniversary.!!!

by Marisol Hernandez

I always enjoyed reading Hugo’s editorial. I thought it gave me a glance of who he is and how he thinks. I also thought that an editorial is a big

responsibility, especially if you have to do it in both languages (English and Spanish). I have to confess, I do read other newspapers and magazines editorials. Not only I learn from it but I also see it as a window to other people’s life, culture and experiences.

With that said, here is my editorial (a month behind) of our 22nd Anniversary edition. I hope you enjoy it and take the time to give us feedback and comments.

Here we go… 22 years and one month. Wow, time flies. I remember getting excited about reading a newspaper in my first language. How cool it was to read about my community and learning about events happening here. I never thought that I would be an intricate part of this venture. And to also join a person, Hugo founder and publisher who has become the center of my life in this journey. Soo many memories and celebrations these past 22 years.

We have seen my community’s struggles and successes. We have celebrated our culture and shared events to bridge cultural divide. We have met so many people that have grown, moved up and served with us. We are grateful that they have given us their time and talents. We also appreciate the comments and feedback from our readers and supporters as we improve our newspaper and build this business.

We have seen the suffering and despair that have clouded our joy. We have seen our people persevered and reached higher goals. We have felt proud to see new members of our community become public officials and get involve in public service.

We have learnt new skills to move forward. Such as utilizing zoom to conduct interviews, WordPress so we can have the digital version of our newspaper. We created structure and procedures to make our work go smoother and faster.

During the course of these 22 years we have seeing businesses fail, new business open. We have also prioritized our tasks and stop projects that don’t align with our goals or the company’s mission and delegated tasks so we can concentrate on doing things that move us closer to our goals.

As with every passing year, we are grateful and thankful for the support of our community and the time those who believe in our business take to promote us, to share our events, to attend events we are promoting and to collaborate in making those events a success.

After you read this, please go thru the whole newspaper and read the other content published here this month. Check out the Ads and support the businesses that use our media outlets to reach you (our consumers). And if you happen to run into Hugo or me at one of those events, stop by and chat with us. We would love to meet you. We also would like to hear what’s going on with you and your community.

As our tag line say, “From the Latino community for everyone is Central New York”.