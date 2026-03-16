Governor Hochul signed the Medical Aid in Dying Act into law last week. New York becomes the 13th state and 14thjurisdiction (Washington, D.C.) to allow a person the option of medical aid in dying.

by Arelis Torres

New Yorkers have one more option, when facing terminal illness

The Medical Aid in Dying Act aims to give a mentally capable adult suffering from a terminal illness, with six months or less to live, the ability to

determine when and how their life ends. The person can seek a prescription of medication they may choose to self-ingest to bring about a peaceful death if their suffering becomes too great. The legislation includes strong guardrails, including: the prognosis of six months or less to live has to be certified by two doctors, the determination that the person is mentally capable has to be determined by a psychiatrist or psychologist, there is a five-day waiting period between requesting and receiving the medication, it is only available to New York residents. The law will go in effect on August 5th.

I firmly believe that every person deserves respect for their bodily autonomy and the right to make choices regarding end-of-life care decisions in accordance with their beliefs and personal values. New Yorkers overwhelmingly support medical aid in dying by a 72-23% margin (YouGov poll, 2024). New Yorkers facing terminal illnesses deserve the same respect for their bodily autonomy and dignity and the Legislature and Governor Hochul have delivered. Unfortunately, In the last decade, 29 New Yorkers advocates for medical aid in dying died waiting for this option. The vast majority spent their final months, weeks, and days of life in intense pain and suffering. Medicine no longer had something to offer them to ease their agony. This new law honors their efforts and memory.

New Yorkers from all corners of the state can breathe freedom! The freedom to die as they lived; with love for life and respect for one’s beliefs and values. The governor showing compassion, and respect for personal choice has given all New Yorkers the right to die in peace and with dignity. Governor Hochul has said that medical aid in dying “gives New Yorkers the choice to suffer less – to shorten not their lives, but their deaths.” I agree. Thank you, Governor.

Sad couple embraced by Marco Antonio Casique Reyes and Family mourning in cemetery by Ivan S courtesy of pexels.com