Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad with Almonds

Dr. Steve Hoody

Remember the song by Dionne Warwick, “What the world needs now is love sweet love?” Well, what the world truly needs now is good healthy food so that we can reduce our pandemic of obesity and overweight people. And here’s one of the recipes that will help you do it.

Look at the amazing ingredients in this recipe

Parmesan cheese, besides being high in protein and minerals, is also high in omega three oils and because of how it is aged, it is normally easier to digest than other cheeses. And it has probiotic properties which helps increase our immune system function. Brussels sprouts belong to the family of cruciferous vegetables which have pre end probiotic properties too and enhance our immune system. They are also high in antioxidants and can help prevent many types of cancer. Olive oil is high in omega-3 and antioxidant content. It is the preferred form of oil to use always.

Almonds taste fabulous, especially when sauteed in extra virgin olive oil. Almonds have antioxidants, contain high amounts of vitamin E, and can lower your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. And almonds tend to decrease your hunger. They are a great choice. And finally, antioxidants like garlic, when taken regularly, can aid in the normalization of a person’s blood pressure.

So, at only slightly over 100 calories per serving, with most of its fat coming from the healthy unsaturated foods, good amounts of protein and fiber, this is a fabulous meal to help boost your immunity and give you the nutrients you need to support a healthy body. Did you ever think that Caesar salad could get any better?

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Dash of kosher salt

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 (12-oz.) pkg. shaved fresh Brussels sprouts

Nutritional Information

Calories 119

Fat 8g

Saturated fat 1g

Unsaturated fat 7g

Protein 5g

Carbohydrate 10g

Fiber 4g

Sodium 97mg

Calcium 7% DV

Potassium 10% DV

Sugars 2g

Added sugars 0g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add sliced almonds, and cook 4 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring occasionally. Combine lemon juice, pepper, kosher salt, and chopped garlic in a bowl; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add olive oil and Parmesan cheese to bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add almonds and Brussels sprouts; toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Dr. Steve Hoody is an award-winning Nutritionist and weight loss expert. He is the CEO/Founder of Healthier2gether, a company dedicated to Health and Wellness through nutrition and education.

Visit Healthier2gether.com for more healthy recipes and free webinars on weight loss and healthy living.

(Courtesy of cookinglight.com)

Brussel sprouts and Almonds photos by Ekaterina Bolovtsova and Karolina Grabowska from Pexels