9 Tips to Believe in Yourself Again

by Raquel Torres

There are many benefits to believing in yourself. Think about the person in your life or at work who has a strong belief in their abilities–in themselves. You will note that they seem to accomplish a lot daily. They have tons of energy, fulfilling their to-do list with a lot less procrastinating. And, they are just nice people–less likely to judge others and much more likely to encourage them instead.

Believing in yourself means having faith in your own capabilities. It means believing that you CAN do something — that it is within your ability. When you believe in yourself, you can overcome self-doubt and have the confidence to take action and get things done.

When you’re drowning in fears, doubts, your goals feel out of your grasp. We have to believe in ourselves and in our abilities because our inner faith will create our external results.

People easily lose faith in themselves when encountering setbacks, failure and fear. When you lack confidence in yourself, others will pick up on that and won’t take you seriously.

Not many people live the life that they have always wished to live; they give up on their life goals as soon as they encounter the first setback. One of the main causes for this is that they do not believe in themselves.

1. Be realistic about your goals – Accomplishing goals makes us feel good about ourselves. Setting goals that are achievable on a daily and weekly basis sets us on the path toward success and the belief that we can accomplish great things.

2. Surround yourself with positivity – When you keep the company of those who bring you down, you aren’t going to feel good about yourself. Surround yourself with positive and generally happy people and rid yourself of as much negativity as possible–like that friend who never has a positive thing to say.

3. Think About Your Past Success – If you are feeling down and out, use your past to get motivated again. Remember the time when you used to just kick butt. When you were awesome and you used to rock it! Put yourself in that past and think about the awesome things that you used to do.

Now remember that you can do it again. It is easy to think about the times when you got hurt, but it is just as easy to think about those times when you were successful as well. Use your past to your advantage.

4. Leave the past behind you and forgive yourself – The past is in the past and should be left there. And you know why? Because that’s just old energy. Let it all go. Let Yourself Off the Hook. You have to forgive yourself for any failures or mistakes that you have committed in the past and move on. You have to look at the future and stop living in the past. Be compassionate towards yourself.

“First, accept sadness. Realize that without losing, winning isn’t so great.” – A.Milano.

5. Celebrate small wins – Stop waiting to feel good. Reward yourself when you complete so-called “small” tasks or goals. For example, after I complete writing this article, I will give myself the reward of a nice, relaxing nap or snack. Celebrating small wins empowers us to move forward, because it allows us to feel that our actions are recognized — if not by others, then by ourselves, which is more important anyway.

6. Go with a Positive Attitude – Having a positive attitude towards everything is the quickest way in achieving that belief and confidence in yourself. Be thankful for whatever you are and whatever you have. Always have a positive approach and see the good in the world.

7. Don’t be afraid to speak up – If you have a question or need clarification, speak up. If you are seeing another way a system within your office can work more efficiently, tell someone.

8. Take care of yourself–you’re important – This one is so important because you are. Believe you are important and you will be. Believing in yourself comes down to you and taking your journey through life on your terms. Set boundaries that you are comfortable with, take care of your body, your mind, your energy and continue to learn.

9. To believe in yourself again, put the comparisons aside – Never allow your mind to trick you into thinking that it’s okay to compare yourself and your life with the lives of those around you. You are a unique individual with a unique path to walk in life. And the work you are meant to do in this world is yours and yours alone. Nobody can take it away from you. And nobody can do it better than you yourself can.

Focus on what you were born to do. Walk the path you are meant to walk upon – at the speed, you were meant to walk on. And forget about what others are doing.

“When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everybody will respect you.” ~ Lao Tzu

The power of believing that you can improve; The magic happens by simply believing it’s possible. Your belief in possibility is necessary to be brave and to maintain the consistency needed to be what you want and/or get what you want.

This belief in possibility It’s what gave famous authors the tenacity to keep writing and editing after countless rejected manuscripts. It’s what kept star athletes training, through pain, injury, and loss, until they made it to the top.

Raquel Torres is a USAT Certified Coach, Professional Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete. Raquel also writes blogs for several magazines and her team Athletic Mentors. Since May 2021 she contributes as a columnist with CNY Latino Newspaper. She shares true life stories with her experiences, also tips and tactics that helps anyone to be their best version. To read about her, head over to cnylatinonewspaper.com and search for her by her name. You can also send questions or comments about her column to the following email: raquel@athleticmentors.com and go to her website at www.raqueltorres.org